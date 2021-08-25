Guerin Emig mailbag: OSU's future, OU's present, Nebraska's woe and fans' COVID concern

There aren’t many things beyond the scope of our wealthiest businessmen. This is one of them.

---

On OU’s current season

From Gene: “Has anyone asked Lincoln Riley about his second half meltdowns last year and can he fix that this year where OU plays all four quarters?”

No need to ask, sir. He is fully aware of those issues from the losses to Kansas State and Iowa State and the near-loss to Texas. So is defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

The last time Grinch spoke to media earlier this month, he said: “When we execute our defense and do so for four quarters, we have a chance to be very good. Those issues that have plagued us at times – inability to get turnovers, inability to finish games – we didn’t gain immunity from those issues.”

He also said: “How do you flip the script? You fight for the football, you get takeaways and you do it for four quarters.”

---

George emailed me with some statistical analysis about OU’s preseason ranking during both Bob Stoops’ tenure as head coach and Riley’s, and how Riley tracked better in terms of meeting preseason expectations.