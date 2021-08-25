Guerin Emig mailbag: OSU's future, OU's present, Nebraska's woe and fans' COVID concern

You guys have been chatty lately. I appreciate that.
Let’s plunge into the emailbag...
On OSU’s future home
From Carlon: “Where is Oklahoma State football going? The Big Ten Conference or the Pac-12?”
If OSU somehow lands in the Big Ten it would be the greatest upset involving Cowboy sports since that day at basketball practice 6-foot Andre Owens blocked 7-foot “Big Country” Reeves’ shot.
I’d love to see the Cowboys join the Pac-12. Both parties would benefit.
The tone of the past month since Oklahoma and Texas realigned college football’s stars suggests OSU is landlocked in the Big 12. If that’s the case, and whatever membership looks like, the Cowboys must assert themselves as the league’s new flag carriers.
---
From Bill: “With OU out of the mix, Big 12 football is remarkably competitive. Teams match up well. A revamped, more level Big 12 would be what college sports should be: pageantry, home town fans, a chance to actually win the conference once in a while. Football for the sake of football.
“The schools have no business trying to kiss up to the obnoxious elites of the Big Ten and Pac 12. We might be Great Plains hayseeds, but I don’t have a problem with that. I just wish the conference situation would resolve itself sooner rather than later.”
I sympathize with a lot of what Bill says here. The reality is OSU does sort of have to kiss up to the Pac-12 for the sake of, to borrow another of Bill’s words, business.
The Big 12 takes a monstrous revenue hit with OU and Texas leaving. The eight holdovers can make up for it in the short term with OU and Texas exit fees, but will feel it eventually and, potentially, perpetually.
OSU can thrive in a reimagined Big 12 while suffering some financial consequences. OSU can also thrive in a competitive Pac-12 (four different football champions over the past six years) while maintaining financial order.
---
From David: “I know OU and Texas wanted out of the Big 12 for a while. Do you think they picked up the pace once Boone Pickens passed away? I would think if he were still alive, that billionaire could have caused... problems... for OU and Texas.”
Mr. Pickens had the power to help transform OSU athletics. He did not have the power to foil plans like OU’s and Texas’ relocation to the SEC.
There aren’t many things beyond the scope of our wealthiest businessmen. This is one of them.
---
On OU’s current season
From Gene: “Has anyone asked Lincoln Riley about his second half meltdowns last year and can he fix that this year where OU plays all four quarters?”
No need to ask, sir. He is fully aware of those issues from the losses to Kansas State and Iowa State and the near-loss to Texas. So is defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
The last time Grinch spoke to media earlier this month, he said: “When we execute our defense and do so for four quarters, we have a chance to be very good. Those issues that have plagued us at times – inability to get turnovers, inability to finish games – we didn’t gain immunity from those issues.”
He also said: “How do you flip the script? You fight for the football, you get takeaways and you do it for four quarters.”
---
George emailed me with some statistical analysis about OU’s preseason ranking during both Bob Stoops’ tenure as head coach and Riley’s, and how Riley tracked better in terms of meeting preseason expectations.
It’s interesting. Stoops had some wild swings where he could be labeled as both an overachiever (from No. 19 in the 2000 preseason to national champions or from No. 19 in the 1015 preseason to the playoff semifinal) and an underachiever (No. 4 in the 2014 preseason to unranked or No. 3 in the 2009 preseason to unranked).
Riley has been steadier in this sense. His 2017 and ’18 Sooners were both ranked No. 7 in preseason. The ’17 team finished No. 3, the ’18 team No. 4.
Riley’s 2019 Sooners started No. 4 and finished No. 7. Last year they started No. 5 and wound up No. 6.
Good stuff, George. Also an encouraging trend for the No. 2 Sooners of this preseason.
---
On Nebraska’s tailspin
From Gary: “As a lifelong Husker, it’s been a grueling 20 years. Growing up in Lincoln, being a proud member of the ‘Knot-Hole’ club, having Frank Solich as my high school coach, it’s been gut-wrenching to watch this free fall.
“I felt for my OU brethren in the 90s and wondered how that could happen. Now they feel for us. I’m hoping Nebraska can right the ship and return to prominence, as OU did. Leadership is the key (i.e. Joe Castiglione).”
I share Gary’s sentiments. We can all agree that college football better when the Huskers are winning.
---
From Steve: “Growing up a diehard fan in Omaha, I remember the pits in my stomach on game days with OU – as if I was the one playing – when I was 7 years old. Your column pretty much hit the nail on the head. Thank you laying it out so gently. We’re all quite sensitive and vulnerable at this point.”
I imagine when Nebraska kicks off in Norman Sept. 18, there will be more dread pervading Husker Nation than excitement. Such a shame.
---
On COVID-19, the vaccine and football
From Mark: “Really enjoyed your column about vaccination. I’m an OSU season ticket holder and I’ve come to the realization I probably won’t get to use my tickets this year because of the people who won’t get vaccinated and it really pisses me off. My wife and I are vaccinated but my daughters are too young to get it. Don’t see how I can go into a full stadium with people crammed tight with no masks knowing a decent percentage of them aren’t vaccinated.”
We’ll see what OSU enacts in terms of health and safety protocols at games this year. Same for OU and Tulsa. Let’s not make final determinations for the upcoming season until we know the schools' final policies.
In the meantime, Mark hits on something that we should have universally understood a long time ago – COVID protections aren’t just about your welfare, they are about others’.
It is pitiful that hasn’t dawned on every single one of us.
---
From Chris: “You went out on a limb and I appreciate it. I finally had a friend get vaccinated yesterday because of the FDA approval.”
Excellent news, Chris. Let’s hope there are many more like your friend.
---
From Ron: “I read where Covid cancellations are counted as a forfeit in the Big 12 this year. Does the opponent get a win in that case?”
Yes. I imagine coaches have reminded their players of this change in policy from last year when canceled games were no-contests. I imagine that has incentivized some players to get vaccinated.
---
Where are they now?
From Charlie: “Just curious, do you know where the running back from Stillwater High School landed for football? I thought he was an exceptional player.”
Qwontrel Walker was an exceptional Pioneer. I hear he enrolled at Tyler Junior College in Texas.
---
Where is the NCAA now?
From Maxwell: “The OU/Texas exit to the SEC makes me wonder about the fallout. Soon the SEC will be 16 members and the Big 12 may cease to exist. Shouldn’t the NCAA be supervising conference makeup and member transfer?”
Max, I wouldn’t put the NCAA in charge of supervising study hall at Princeton.
The only thing NCAA officials should concern themselves with right now is their resumes.