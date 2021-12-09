Guerin Emig mailbag: OSU readers play blame game over losing Jim Knowles and Big 12 Championship

It isn’t as festive as Santa’s mailbag, but it will do...
On Jim Knowles
From Rhonda: “The news that Coach Knowles was leaving for Ohio State shattered my heart. How could Chad Weiberg and Mike Gundy let this happen? Surely they could have come up with the financial incentive to keep him. Frankly, it’s going to be a Herculean task to replace him. And honestly, I don’t think he can be done.
“Coach Knowles is one in a million. I wish him success, and all the very best.”
I wish him well, too, Rhonda. I didn’t get to know him much his four years at Oklahoma State, so I can’t say I’m going to miss him personally. But professionally? One hundred percent.
The way sportswriters connect with coaches these days is through interviews, since access to coaches’ personal lives is nonexistent anymore. Knowles was always a willing, thoughtful interview subject. I appreciated that very much.
As for Weiberg and Gundy... You’ve got to let them off the hook.
Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson represent college football’s gold standard. There are endless resources in all three programs, and endless opportunities for big-time success.
Knowles enjoyed Oklahoma State immensely from what I know. He loved his players. He would have loved coaching them again next year.
Weiberg and Gundy knew this and were working accordingly.
“Our president and athletic director would love to keep Coach Knowles in Stillwater,” Gundy said last Sunday. “We’re in the process today and, really, some over the last couple weeks of trying to work out a deal to keep him here.”
Oklahoma State vs. Ohio State in a coaching tug-of-war would have lasted five seconds a few years ago. It’s a little fairer fight today. That’s a credit to Gundy, Weiberg and the “Cowboy culture” Gundy constantly refers to.
Still... I thought Knowles was crazy to take OSU’s defensive coordinator job four years ago because it was crazy to coach against Big 12 Conference offenses at the time. He proved me wrong. He knew exactly what he was doing. Totally sane.
Had Knowles turned down Ohio State’s defensive coordinator offer? I would have been right all along. He would have been full-on insane.
---
From Chris: “Obviously I’m disappointed in Coach Knowles leaving. I thought we might have a chance to keep him. Best wishes to him as he moves on.
“I enjoyed the 2011 run but this season was much more fun to watch. We got to watch the best defense in Cowboy history in my opinion.
“What I hope is the legacy left by Knowles will be that a strong defense will be in our DNA. Make tough, physical football great again! The high scoring offensive minded games were entertaining for awhile, but it became hard to watch. We got to see real football this year.
“I do like where Mike Gundy’s head is these days. He’s much more focused and confident in who we are as an organization. I’m believing it more when he talks about culture and their system.”
Good stuff, Chris. Thank you.
It’s going to be fascinating to watch Gundy’s response to Knowles’ departure.
I said on Dan Hawk’s and Scott Pfeil’s Blitz morning show Wednesday that Gundy could go anywhere for Knowles’ replacement, given he has hired two Ivy Leaguers (Knowles and Sean Gleeson) and a Div. II guy (Mike Yurcich) as his last three coordinators. Who knows what he does this time?
But I’ll tell you this: The sales job should be so much easier.
It isn’t just OSU’s defensive prowess this season and how a majority of those players are scheduled to return. It’s OSU’s overall place as an 11-win contender. It’s the fresh air breathed into the program by Weiberg and university president Kayse Shrum.
Also... Big 12 offenses aren’t so frightening any longer. We’ll see what Cincinnati, BYU, UCF and Houston add in terms of firepower in a couple years, but right now?
OSU defensive coordinator should be a job with an extremely high favorability rating for a pool of extremely attractive candidates.
---
On Mike Gundy, Spencer Sanders, Kasey Dunn and the Big 12 championship
From Stephan: “Coach Gundy was very deserving of being named Coach of the Year in the Big 12, as we once again overachieved. However, Spencer Sanders as Big 12 first team QB? No way!”
I would have been fine with Gundy or Baylor’s Dave Aranda winning the award. Equally deserving in my opinion.
Sanders is going to get dinged because of his Big 12 Championship struggle, but remember the coaches’ All-Big 12 teams were announced before OSU-Baylor. I was fine with Sanders being All-Big 12 quarterback because I couldn’t think of another QB who deserved it.
Even now who would you name? Caleb Williams? Brock Purdy? (Purdy was named All-Big 12 QB by a media vote just now.) Blake Shapen for his masterful first half in the Big 12 title game?
---
From Bill: “I wrote you the other day about OSU finding a quarterback in the transfer portal to replace Spencer Sanders. I am thinking I was wrong. Yes, he threw four interceptions in the Big 12 championship game. But on one his receiver was held. On another it went through the hands of the receiver. On two others he was blown up in the backfield.
“I have to give it up to the kid on the final OSU drive where he played with the heart of a lion and had the bleeding wounds to show it.
“There is, however, legit criticism to be had for the coaches, particularly the offensive coordinator. The decision to keep running up the middle on the goal line against a good defense (with a line that had been ineffective and reserve running backs) is infuriating. After a full season of football, the OSU staff doesn’t have a plan “B” when the game is (literally) on the line? Something a little more creative than banging their heads against a brick wall?”
Thank you for the perspective, sir.
Kasey Dunn, in fact, fell on the sword after the Big 12 Championship when I asked him about the seven plays OSU ran near Baylor’s goal line in the fourth quarter.
“I should have known,” he answered. We had our issues trying to move the ball early against them in the run game. That’s on me. Probably should have put the ball in the air a little bit at the end...
“I should have, in hindsight, probably put a little bit of trust in our receivers and our quarterback to hook that thing up knowing how stout they were up front. They were moving, and they were putting our guys in a rough position to try to dig people out, and we just went after it. Just went power-on-power, and they got the better of it.”
The Fiesta Bowl is a very big game for two central figures in OSU’s offense: Dunn and Sanders.
---
From Mike: “Thought for sure they were gonna punch it in.”
So did Dunn.
I would have sent a running back wide several plays before Dunn finally did so with Dezmon Jackson on fourth-and-goal there at the end. I would have sent Sanders wide, with a run/pass option, before I would have sent Jackson wide.
---
From Steve: “Gundy didn’t have his team fired up to play. How is that possible in such a big game? Gundy’s coaching is blasé. His lack of game emotion was absorbed by his team!”
Gundy’s coaching is only blasé when his team loses a big game and fans go looking for reasons why. It’s that way with every coach and every fan base.
---
From Ron: “I wonder why the Big 12 decided several years ago to bring back the Championship game for the 10-team league, when they already had ‘one true champion.’ And yes, I realize they believed they needed one more data point. Well, that ‘one more data point’ just knocked OSU out of the pool for the College Football Playoff.”
“If Notre Dame gets in, Big 12 leadership should hang their heads in shame knowing OSU could have been taking that spot.”
Had the Big 12 season ended with OSU winning Bedlam and being crowned conference champion, the Cowboys would have made the Playoff over Notre Dame.
Given Cincinnati’s convincing win over Houston in the AAC Championship, however, I can’t say OSU (ranked No. 5 to Cincinnati’s No. 4 heading into championship weekend) would have made it ahead of the Bearcats.
The extra data point worked against the Cowboys, no doubt. If nothing else, they’d be playing in the Sugar Bowl instead of the Fiesta while owning their first Big 12 title since 2011 had the season stopped after Bedlam.
Just remember the extra data point helped push Oklahoma into the 2018 and '19 College Football Playoffs while solidifying OU's '17 CFP bid.
---
From Robert: “Perhaps you’d thought of this, but amid all the excitement (or dismay) in the state over football right now, it's nice to know that presidents of both schools in the Big 12 title game are women, and both graduates from OSU with athletic backgrounds.
“THIS I call progress.”
That is both observant and hopeful of you to point out, sir. Well done.
---
From Paul: “So since OSU lost is Gundy not a shark? Didn’t see if he had the dead eyes.”
If Gundy had taken Tennessee’s supposed $42 million offer to coach the Volunteers four years ago, that would have made him a shark.
Losing to Baylor in a Big 12 Championship game has no animalistic consequences. At least that I’m aware of.
---
On Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley
From Corrie: “Bud, Barry, Bob... Brent. What’s not to like?”
While Corrie took the high road, I have seen Riley included in the above lineage by some Oklahoma football fans... Only he is referred to as a different, PG 13-rated name that starts with the letter “B.”
I wonder... Let’s say Riley returned to Norman for some reason. An OU team recognition or something like that...
How long before he is applauded by OU’s fans and not condemned?
Are we talking the same scale as Kevin Durant returning to OKC for a Thunder game? Five years? Ten? Twenty?
Never?
---
From Will: “With a gun at their head, Bud, Barry or Bob would not have left OU. Now, tradition and loyalty are meaningless. Everything is a money grab. And guys like Jimbo Fisher, Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley are ready and willing to take full advantage.of it.”
It’s been a money grab, actually, for a long time. Bud, Barry and Bob have always been outliers, though I remind you Bob came awfully close to dashing for Florida’s cash after winning his 2000 national championship.
---
From Dave: “Thank God for Bob Stoops getting to the microphone and talk about THE PROGRAM.”
Stoops’ efforts since Riley’s thunderbolt have amounted to the most important bit of damage control in OU athletics history. He settled everyone back down, beginning with that press conference monologue and continuing right through his recruiting trips in the absence of a head coach.