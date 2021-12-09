Guerin Emig mailbag: OSU readers play blame game over losing Jim Knowles and Big 12 Championship

Even now who would you name? Caleb Williams? Brock Purdy? (Purdy was named All-Big 12 QB by a media vote just now.) Blake Shapen for his masterful first half in the Big 12 title game?

From Bill: “I wrote you the other day about OSU finding a quarterback in the transfer portal to replace Spencer Sanders. I am thinking I was wrong. Yes, he threw four interceptions in the Big 12 championship game. But on one his receiver was held. On another it went through the hands of the receiver. On two others he was blown up in the backfield.

“I have to give it up to the kid on the final OSU drive where he played with the heart of a lion and had the bleeding wounds to show it.

“There is, however, legit criticism to be had for the coaches, particularly the offensive coordinator. The decision to keep running up the middle on the goal line against a good defense (with a line that had been ineffective and reserve running backs) is infuriating. After a full season of football, the OSU staff doesn’t have a plan “B” when the game is (literally) on the line? Something a little more creative than banging their heads against a brick wall?”

Thank you for the perspective, sir.

