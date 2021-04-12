Guerin Emig mailbag: On AJ Ferrari and John Smith, Lincoln Riley's shortcoming, Scott Drew's evolution and potty mouths

My old radio pal Don King emailed over the weekend about my recent column on Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari.
“The Ferrari quote ‘Whenever I go on the mat there’s no way the other dude has outworked me’ reminded me of a story John Smith relayed to Bill Land and Dean Blevins during Sportscene that I produced. John said he had his own key to GIA (note: it was still Gallagher Hall when Smith wrestled for OSU) and on Friday nights he would go work out knowing his opponents would more than likely be out partying like many college students.”
So the connection between Ferrari and Smith deepens.
When I spoke to Ferrari for the column, he came across as reverential toward his coach.
“One of the reasons I came to Oklahoma State was coach Smith,” he said. “His motto was always God, family and then wrestling. That’s been my motto since I was a kid. God and my Italian-American family first, and then wrestling.”
Ferrari told me he looked up to Smith for being in the Italian-American Hall of Fame, even. The youngster takes his heritage very seriously.
He apparently takes work seriously, same as Smith once did when he wore the orange singlet.
Very cool of DK to reach out with that reminder.
Let’s see what else we have in the mailbox...
On Lincoln Riley and intraconference transfers
From Bob: “I agree with you 100 percent about Lincoln Riley and transfers within the conference. I would have thought he would have learned his lesson with the Austin Kendall transfer. That was terrible. I hope Joe C. straightens him out on this matter.”
College football’s changing tide will straighten out Riley before his athletic director does.
The ACC and MAC just untied restrictions on their intraconference transfers. The Pac-12 is reportedly next. Later this week the NCAA is expected to grant all athletes one-time restriction-free transfers if they so seek them.
Consider it the most obvious example, along with name, image and likeness, of college sports’ power shift toward players. It’s basically the NCAA admitting it had a pretty sweet deal vastly in favor of coaches and administrators for a little over a century, but now the jig is up.
Coaches aren’t unanimously comfortable with that. Riley is actually much more comfortable than a lot of his peers, and much more open to player rights, but he won’t bend on the issue of players transferring within their conference.
Riley should have bent in the aftermath of the Kendall episode that Bob referenced.
From Shaun: “I really disagree with your piece. The current climate is changing but these aren’t kids. The transfer policies have been in place for years and the basic principles behind them have not changed. It is similar to a non-compete clause these young men and women might encounter in their careers... Why should I train you and invest in you for you to just up and go across the street to a competitor without missing a beat?”
Let’s revisit this argument the day we call national letters of intent these athletes sign “contracts,” we recognize them as essential employees within the million-dollar framework of their college athletic departments, and we grant them economic rights beyond what they get now, full cost of attendance, and what they will get soon, the ability to profit from their name, image and likeness.
---
On Baylor’s national champs
From Jim: “Your column comparing Baylor ’21 and KU ’08 was a great read. Brought back memories of the 2017 NCAA Tournament in Tulsa – Baylor and KU both won two games and advanced. The memory that sticks out most was the pregame routine for Baylor. Never had I seen blocking dummies used to prepare for tough screens and block-outs under the boards! And seeing the physical strength of the Baylor team Monday night – clearly they spent a lot of time in the weight room and getting roughed up on the court.”
Good stuff from Jim, and another excuse to laud Scott Drew for his evolution as Baylor coach.
Drew ran primarily zone his first several years on the job, despite his recruiting good talent and superior athletes. That seemed such a waste. It invited criticism Drew was taking an easy, even lazy way out.
That’s so far gone now. The Bears pummeled Gonzaga on both ends of the court, a tribute to their talent, willingness, toughness, and to the coach who fit those pieces together.
---
On coaches’ and athletes’ use of coarse language
From Forrest: “I was an athlete in my youth... Filthy speech is just another form of bad behavior. As I get older, bad behavior seems to be more acceptable. I have no read anything that was improved, or made more literary, by having the ‘f word’ in it. I hope Teven Jenkins’ mother washed his mouth out with soap. You should not be excusing bad behavior.”
I can think of much worse behavior than dropping ‘f words’ in a media Zoom, since Jenkins was using those words to describe his tenacity and not to berate or demean anybody. But we can agree to disagree.
From John: “Personally, I find someone dropping an f-bomb on the air far less offensive than the Tulsa Men’s Clinic spots featuring some cat named ‘Greg’ who seems to have a chip on his shoulder the size of a manhole cover.”
Those commercials still running? I gotta be honest, I’ve sworn off a lot of sports radio since the pandemic hit. I used to have it on as background noise while working. Now I need more serenity, so it’s a Satellite Radio rotation between Rock the Bells, First Wave and the Beatles Channel.
From Tim: “I understand telling myself I screwed up, but any manager or coach or official that puts up with that nonsense should be 86’d. I know for a fact Vince Lombardi did not accept a potty mouth.”
Wait. Didn’t Vince Lombardi have a potty mouth himself?