Guerin Emig mailbag: More OSU/OU/Big 12 realignment, more COVID and some TU baseball

Let’s pause mid-game week for some email...
On OSU, OU, the Big 12 and realignment
From John: “Years ago, a mentor of mine said this to me and I believe it to be true: ‘Every adversity brings opportunity.’ Similarly, there’s the old adage that you may not be able to control what happens to you, but you can control how you respond.
“I maintain Oklahoma State and the remaining seven schools in the Big 12 have an opportunity. While so much talk centers, rightfully so, on the millions of dollars to be paid (or lost) via television contracts, we should also consider this: What are the platforms available after 24-25 for the next round of broadcasting contracts?
“Having just ‘cut the cord’ myself and no longer paying the crazy cable fees, I’m inclined to believe things will look much different in another four years. FOX, ESPN and NBC may remain the dominant players. But there will be a window open to streamed services, subscription-based services.”
John’s inclination is right. Things will look much different in another four years. They already look different.
Fans have figured out they don’t have to waste money on 300 cable channels they never watch. They’re paying instead for network streaming services like ESPN+ or NBC’s Peacock, bundling them with entertainment outlets like Netflix or Hulu for a $20 monthly charge instead of a $200 cable bill.
How does this connect to conference realignment?
“In the past the capture of cable households was the coin of the realm,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Texas legislators after OU’s and Texas’ decision to join the SEC. “The Big Ten annexation of Maryland and Rutgers (in 2012) was entirely about capturing cable TV households.”
Contrast that with OU and Texas to the SEC. Greg Sankey didn’t care about capturing the Oklahoma City/Austin cable markets, he valued the millions of viewers who watch OU and Texas play football.
Viewers who choose to watch specific games, not households stuck with overpriced, overstocked cable companies, will drive college sports media contracts from now on.
Bringing this back to John’s email specific to OSU...
The Cowboys do have an opportunity as OU and Texas depart. They need to attract as many eyes on as many games to drive up their value in the revised media landscape.
That’s going to take scheduling big and winning bigger. The scheduling part is athletic director Chad Weiberg’s business.
The winning falls on Mike Gundy. I believe he can meet the challenge especially as his Bedlam nemesis splits for the SEC.
---
More from John: “Why not replicate what the networks do and do it yourself? How many OSU friends, family and alumni would be willing to pay $6.99 (or more) each month for 24/7 Cowboy programming? How much advertising could you sell (and keep the profits)?
“The real financial opportunity lies not with convention (SEC on ESPN), but rather with innovation (building your own network).”
I’m afraid any programming offered by a university’s own media outlet will still pale compared to the revenue at stake with market bosses like ESPN and Fox.
Would Weiberg explore in-house opportunities moving forward? If the supplementary income was good enough and the overhead costs affordable enough, perhaps.
But I’d work harder to position the Cowboys as dominant in an updated Big 12 amid an updated media market.
---
From Bill: “This will be one interesting year for the Big 12, and likely the last no matter what the contracts say. Money talks, and ESPN has a lot of it...
“What will be most interesting to see will be how well these two defectors actually do in the SEC, playing tougher opponents without much rest like they got in the Big 12. They’ll both have to play better Big Boy football to contend for those championships.”
A column I should have written by now: For all of the potential angst over Oklahoma forfeiting its Big 12 dominance and stepping into the SEC den, how must they be feeling at Texas?
The Longhorns can’t even make the Big 12 championship game but once every decade, and they’re supposed to trade punches with Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU now?
---
From Cameron: “I will be more reassured when the Big Ten makes the same announcement. If Kansas and Iowa State go, well you know what follows.”
This is in response to the Pac-12’s decision not to expand, and my column urging OSU to stand out in a repurposed Big 12.
The Big Ten isn’t adding Kansas and Iowa State for the same reason the Pac-12 isn’t adding OSU right now. It doesn’t do enough to answer the SEC’s show of force regarding OU and Texas.
---
On college football and COVID-19
From Mark: “It’s five days until the first game and it appears OSU is following the lead of most of the state and acting like packing 50,000+ people into a very tightly packed stadium with absolutely zero precautions is nothing to worry about. Very disappointing, especially with a medical doctor as the school president.”
Eric Bailey asked OSU president Kayse Shrum last month about the prospects for a full Boone Pickens Stadium.
“It is very important for the team. It’s important for athletics to have those stadiums full. That was really challenging last year,” Shrum said. “But I think people really missed out on coming together as the Cowboy family and celebrating football the way that we always have. Part of that is getting as many people (in the stadium) as we can.
“Of course, I’m a physician. Get vaccinated so we can make sure that we fill up those stadiums and be there to support the Cowboys as they play this season.”
Am I grateful Shrum, and OSU football coach Mike Gundy for that matter, have pushed the importance of vaccines? Yes.
Do I wish OSU, OU and TU were restricting home games to fans with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test? Yes.
Do I think OSU, OU and TU could do more in general in terms of health and safety measures around football game days? Gosh yes.
OSU’s policy: “Anyone in an indoor space in Boone Pickens Stadium or on the campus of Oklahoma State University is expected to wear a mask. Masking is recommended by the CDC even for those who are fully vaccinated.”
OU’s: “Face masks are strongly encouraged for all fans attending events, especially indoors, in elevators and in large groups of people. Disposable masks are available at each entry gate and at all guest services stations.”
TU’s: “Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) for guests 10 and older are recommended inside of H.A. Chapman Stadium.”
I realize Shrum, Harroz and Carson all face challenges I can’t even conceive right now. I understand there are implications to edicts they hand down.
I just wish their universities were taking better care to keep patrons safe this fall.
---
From a different John: “Yesterday an infectious disease colleague sent me this: ‘Someday the history books will discuss the insanity of people arguing against masks during a severe respiratory viral epidemic that will likely have claimed nearly a million lives when (if) it’s over.’
John is a physician, for the record. Someday the history books will discuss the insanity of people arguing over a lot of things right now.
For what it’s worth, I have a friend who is a family practice doctor. She and her husband are OSU season ticket holders. They didn’t renew last year after COVID struck.
They aren’t renewing this year even as the Cowboys return to full capacity.
---
On baseball at TU
From Doug: “I enjoyed your column on Rick Dickson and his efforts in leading TU Athletics. After hearing rumors of TU possibly considering bringing back baseball, it motivated me to send an email offering a contribution.”
It feels like there has been a movement to reinstall TU baseball since the sport was dropped 40 years ago. Dickson opened himself to a louder groundswell by recently suggesting TU could add sports as the athletic department re-positions itself within the university.
Some advice for anyone jumping on the Hurricane baseball train right now: proceed with caution.
Dickson didn’t specify which sports, only that: “In order to continue to grow, we’ll look at and consider adding new sports.”
When asked about baseball in a follow-up, Dickson said: “Haven’t gotten there yet.”
Haven’t gotten there yet is important.
The repairs on TU’s current athletic infrastructure continue. It is consistently grueling work.
Dickson might get to some groundbreaking eventually, on baseball or any other future endeavor, but don’t get ahead of the story.
Even as the AD himself teases it.