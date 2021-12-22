Guerin Emig mailbag: Mike Gundy is an ace in the bowl(s)

From Michael: “I’m hoping Mike Gundy continues his success in bowls. My thought is he has Notre Dame where he wants them. Notre Dame has a rookie coach. Notre Dame has players opting out of the bowl game. The popular notion is that Notre Dame is a prohibitive favorite. The most important factors will be Marcus Freeman as a head coach and how distracted is the Notre Dame program.
“While the departure of Jim Knowles is a loss, OSU appears to have their defensive core returning. Hopefully, Spencer Sanders won’t keep both teams in the game. I do think a lot of Spencer; I hope he’s not ‘scarred’ after the Big 12 championship game.”
Appreciate it, Michael.
We don’t give Gundy enough credit for his postseason track record. He is 10-5 in bowls. His 66.7-percent win percentage ranks No. 15 all-time among coaches. All-time!
I wouldn’t make anybody a prohibitive favorite against Gundy’s Cowboys in a bowl, Notre Dame included. (The Fighting Irish are a field goal favorite in the Fiesta Bowl, for the record.)
It appears OSU has rebounded well from Knowles’ departure. The Cowboys have a fuller complement of players, since the Irish have lost All-American safety Kyle Hamilton and 1,000-yard rusher Kyren Williams to NFL opt-outs.
As for Sanders, he needs a strong bowl game as much as any college quarterback not involved in a playoff. I’m going to write more about this after I arrive in Phoenix to cover the game.
From Bryan: “Bob Stoops will call Oklahoma’s plays in the Alamo Bowl. The first five plays will go as such: Down and out to Drake Stoops... Fly pattern to Drake Stoops... End around to Drake Stoops... Screen to Drake Stoops... Flea flicker to Drake Stoops.”
Cale Gundy is actually calling OU’s plays against Oregon Dec. 29, but I see where Bryan is going here. A little holiday humor to break the tension from our Christmas shopping, especially for us old fogies keeping it real by shopping locally in person retail instead of remotely via Amazon.
One more on Stoops
From LB: “I do want to thank you for pouring out so much ink on Bob Stoops today. He deserves it. I have been somewhat ambivalent about Bob as a head coach, but his efforts since Lincoln Riley walked out have greatly increased my respect for him. And he eminently deserves the HOF recognition.”
I didn’t think it possible for fans to revere a retired football coach more than OU fans revered Barry Switzer. But then Switzer never came out of that retirement to guide the Sooners from a state of shock into a bowl game like Stoops has the past several weeks.
I’m picking OU to win the Alamo Bowl just because Stoops deserves one more notch in his belt for his efforts since Nov. 28.
On college hoops
From Papa: “Tulsa also had a fun thing at the BOK Center with the OU-Arkansas game. That was a fun afternoon!”
Arkansas should play one basketball game in Tulsa every December. My initial thought was to pit the Razorbacks against OU or OSU in the back end of a doubleheader after TU-ORU – that would surely sell out the BOK – but then realized TU and ORU need the home game revenue the two schools get by hosting the Mayor’s Cup on campus.
From Mike: “Nice win for OU at the BOK on Saturday. It felt like a road game. Nobody ever said Arkansas fans don’t travel well. Hope we can keep Porter.”
My goodness. Porter Moser has coached all of 11 games at OU and fans are already worried about him skipping town?!
Prediction: Moser thrives with the Sooners as long as Lon Kruger did.
On a recommended Netflix show
From Paul: “We just finished a six parter on Netflix, The English Game, about the origins of professional football/soccer in England and how mill workers organized to compete against upper class players who were ‘amateurs’ who were independently wealthy and who tried to deny salaries to men who lived paycheck to paycheck.
“Kinda romanticized probably, but if you have time… Nice contrast between people who ‘dress for dinner’ and people who drink pints in the local pub.”
Wonderful, Paul, and thank you. Something we should all put on our early 2022 viewing lists now that we’re about to ignore Lifetime and Hallmark for another 11 months.
Good one to end on
From Bill: “Wishing you the best of the holidays! I know you’ll keep up your great work through 2022! Unless you’re headed to USC too!”
No, Bill. I have everything I need right here. Beautiful family, terrific city, wonderful friends and a fulfilling job.
If I’m lucky enough to still be writing when OU reaches the SEC, I’ll look forward to that challenge while keeping tabs on OSU in the Big 12.
There will be no parachuting into the Pac-12 for me.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy spoke about increased opportunities for young players during bowl practices, a jump in Covid-19 cases nationally, the status of running back Jaylen Warren for the Fiesta Bowl and assistant coach Koy McFarland Monday.