Guerin Emig mailbag: Mike Gundy is an ace in the bowl(s)

From Papa: “Tulsa also had a fun thing at the BOK Center with the OU-Arkansas game. That was a fun afternoon!”

Arkansas should play one basketball game in Tulsa every December. My initial thought was to pit the Razorbacks against OU or OSU in the back end of a doubleheader after TU-ORU – that would surely sell out the BOK – but then realized TU and ORU need the home game revenue the two schools get by hosting the Mayor’s Cup on campus.

From Mike: “Nice win for OU at the BOK on Saturday. It felt like a road game. Nobody ever said Arkansas fans don’t travel well. Hope we can keep Porter.”

My goodness. Porter Moser has coached all of 11 games at OU and fans are already worried about him skipping town?!

Prediction: Moser thrives with the Sooners as long as Lon Kruger did.

