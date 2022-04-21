Guerin Emig mailbag: Mike Gundy got a raise for what he just did in the current Big 12, not what he might do in the reconfigured one

Let’s see what’s on everyone’s mind...

On Mike Gundy

From Michael (not Gundy): “My thought on Gundy’s pay increase is Chad Weiberg and Kayse Shrum want him to continue coaching in the reconfigured Big 12. Gundy commented at one time he would not be coaching when he was Joe Paterno’s age. I recall he mentioned he thought 60 would be about time to stop. He now has a couple of million reasons to continue."

If Oklahoma State is of the caliber it was in 2015-17 under Gundy, or from 2010-11 under Gundy, it has a great shot at a conference championship in the reconfigured post-OU Big 12 and, therefore, a great shot at the College Football Playoff.

So absolutely, OSU’s administration should want Gundy to keep his command through OU’s and Texas’ Big 12 departure and Cincinnati’s, Houston’s, UCF’s and BYU’s arrival.

Did that drive Gundy’s March raise? Oh, maybe some.

But coaches generally get compensated for what they just did, not what they might do. I figured the raise was coming the moment OSU drew Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

That the Cowboys rallied to beat the Fighting Irish made it a slam dunk.

As for Gundy’s longevity... I can see him making it another six years and then pulling a Jay Wright by retiring at 60. Regardless of his contract.

---

On Lincoln Riley

From Rhonda: “This is excellent, and honest, analysis of what Riley had to say for himself. Remember the banner that was hung on campus in Norman? The one that said ‘Traitor’… I think it should have said ‘Coward.’

“You know these things better than I do, but my first thought when the news broke was he couldn’t face the SEC… I’m not a member of Sooner Nation, but I feel their pain on this one.”

I think Riley is more fox than coward, Rhonda.

Coaches live to win. Riley can win bigger in the Pac-12 with USC than he can in the SEC with Oklahoma, assuming he mimics Pete Carroll. The Trojans’ archetype went 6-6 his first season in 2001, then 82-9 from 2002-08. That must be Riley’s blueprint.

Riley can parlay name, image and likeness opportunities connected to Los Angeles into glossy recruiting advantages. He recruited well at OU. He’ll recruit better at USC.

Also, if Riley has NFL aspirations, and I have a good idea he does, why not spend a few years coaching in a pro market as preparation for that jump?

Could he have jumped from the Sooners to the Dallas Cowboys? Sure.

But as with conference competition and NIL potential, Riley makes it easier for himself at Southern Cal.

Pretty foxy if you ask me.

---

On missed calls in football

From Alan: “Why isn’t kickoff offsides called more often? I defy a film review that doesn't show about 70% college and pro kickoffs violate the rule.”

Note to self: Next September, take your eyes off all the players jumping up and down and waving towels on the sideline right before kickoffs, and see if Alan is onto something.

---

On missed opportunities to showcase Sooners softball

From John: “Regardless of the OU softball team’s outstanding record, their games seem to be almost never televised. Any idea why that might be?”

I’ve seen a few games on Bally Sports, John. That’s the cable outlet that used to be Fox Sports Southwest. I believe both games of OU's doubleheader against Iowa State Friday will be shown on Bally.

If you want to catch even more of the Sooners, you’ll need to shell out for an ESPN+ subscription. I’ve caught more softball on ESPN+ than Bally this season.

My advice: Bundle ESPN+ in a Roku package. It’s what I did a couple years ago instead of muttering curse words about all the sports that was streamed instead of televised.

That’s my advice to any sports viewers, OU, OSU, TU or otherwise. No sense fighting it more than you already have.

---

On the Cowgirls’ national championship

From Joyce: “Thank you for your kind words regarding the OSU Equestrian championship. Those of us who ‘bleed orange’ have followed this team and knew of their acumen and determination.”

Thanks, Joyce. Hope you caught Kelly Hines’ story that appeared this week as well.

I’ve gotta say one thing before we stop thinking about equestrian. It’s the same thing I’ve been saying about horse racing and Triple Crown winners forever...

I’m fine with hearing from riders and trainers after victories, but it sure would be cool to hold a mic in front of the horse. Y’know, just in case he/she wanted to say a few words.

---

On customer service

From Garry: “Looks like the Saturday Tulsa World has finally turned into the RAG. EVERY Saturday college story in my beloved paper was about Texas North. NOT one mention of my beloved Cowboys. No Equestrian. No Softball. No Baseball. No track and field.

“By the way, the RAG posted all of them except equestrian. Any chance the Tulsa World can return?”

Two questions, starting with one specifically for Garry: What’s the “RAG” you’re referencing?

The other is for any reader of any news outlet who goes “ALL CAPS” more than once in a letter to that outlet: One’s enough. I promise you we get the point.

Anything beyond one is only punishing the “Caps” key on your board.

---

On the PGA Tour’s underrated stars

From Phil: “I have a question which may make the ‘This made me laugh’ column: What percentage of the winner’s purse does the caddie get? Do the caddies from the top of the final list get more money than the lower echelon players receive?

“Aside: The caddies have to carry a lot of weight over the 18 holes. My guess is that when the game of golf was first invented, only one club was used. The old-time caddies only had to carry one club around the course... but perhaps the macho golfer carried his own club and saved having to tip the caddy.”

Interesting, Phil. I’m no expert, but I assume this explanation from golflink.com will answer part 1 of your letter:

“A caddy’s pay is a combination of a weekly stipend plus a percentage of a player’s winnings. While every player/caddie agreement is different, generally speaking, most PGA Tour caddies make a base of between $1,500 and $3,000 per week. Based on a player's finish, a typical caddie rate is around 5% of the winnings for any finish outside the top 10. Players breaking into the top 10, but not winning, will share 6-8% of their prize with their caddies. Winning players may share up to 10% of the prize money with their caddy.

“With any player/caddie agreement, terms are agreed upon which could include a caddie taking more for a weekly salary and less on the tournament earnings side. In addition, travel and hotel costs are negotiated and some players cover those costs for their caddie as well.

“Caddies can also earn money from sponsorships. While not at the level of the player, caddies can make money by wearing a hat or a logo on their shirt sleeve that represent a company, most likely a club manufacturer or apparel brand.”

As to part 2? About the macho golfers and heavy bags and the like? That one might have to wait until the pros (and caddies) come to Southern Hills in a couple weeks for the PGA Championship. Might be fun to ask around then.

---

On the BOK experience

From Rodger: “The BOK Center is a fabulous story. Fans are huge and keep returning. It’s also one of the cleanest venues in the entire state. I know as I attend as often as possible. Right now, I have six events on my radar. Fantastic place.

“However... Concession and parking price increases have happened with the growing crowds and number of events. Seriously, it’s just like dining in an airport now.”

In 2017, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened with hot dog, nacho and soft drink prices right out of 1974. I was hoping it would start a trend in terms of fan amenities.

I’m dubious that it has, although Mariners baseball fans in Seattle are getting a break this season. More of this, please.

---

On the Tulsa World’s Forever Boss

From Philips: “Great column on Joe Worley. I hope to meet you at his celebration of life.”

Appreciate that, sir.

Two things ought to happen at Joe's celebration:

1 – Tennessee’s “Pride of the Southland” band should show up and belt out “Rocky Top” once every 10-15 minutes.

2 – Any newspaper writer or editor attending should sit at a desk and bang out a 600-word story exposing dirty tricks being played in the Tulsa mayor's/city council's office, at Tulsa police headquarters, or within the walls of Tulsa's biggest businesses... With a ticking clock letting said writer/editor know that they have 25 minutes to file before deadline.

---

On human decency

From Oliver: “A Michigan state senator named Mallory McMorrow has made a tremendous speech against hate and the kinds of things you wrote of recently. It is a bombshell against hate and has gone viral. You may want to go to YouTube or whatever source and watch. It’s what everyone needs to listen to.”

One thousand percent. Here’s a link to McMorrow’s speech: please watch this.

---

On dear old Dad

From Bob: “Please say hi to your dad. Miss him in Stillwater!”

Done, Bob. Professor Emig says “hi” back to you and to all of his old students and colleagues.

You guys can still catch him in Stillwater, by the way, tending to his yard with the same care and grace he tended to his classroom and office.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.