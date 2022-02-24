Guerin Emig mailbag: Handshake controversy shows OSU baseball icon Gary Ward was "ahead of his time"

A sincere thanks to readers who have reached out about columns and other topics recently. I’m overdue some responses.
Here goes...
On handshake lines and sportsmanship
From Brian: “Porter Moser is a class act - his commentary is EXACTLY what I would expect from a leader of young men. There are so many teachable moments in sports - dealing with failure or adversity, winning with class, respect for your opponent, etc.
“Sometimes we assign too much value on wins and losses when evaluating a coach rather than character and being a good role model, but he answers your question perfectly in the last line of your column: 'we don't solve problems by avoiding them'. We just need more role models and leaders like Moser.”
Thank you, Brian. Moser was the only coach I talked to on the record for my column, since he happened to have a Zoom call availability Monday afternoon. I agree that his was an impressive response.
I will say this: I believe the vast majority of coaches take their role modeling seriously. This includes the four coaches at the center of the handshake line storm since last Thursday night.
Put another way: ORU coach Paul Mills is good man who had a bad moment. I trust he’ll learn from it.
If all coaches use the ORU-North Dakota State and Michigan-Wisconsin incidents as reminders of their character-building importance, the two isolated regrettable actions can manifest into generally beneficial ones. I assume that will be the case.
---
From Joyce: “Are you kidding me. Get rid of the handshake line? Aren’t the coaches there to teach these players how to be grown men and to accept defeat as well as success? I think the coaches need to put their big boy pants on and set an example.”
Ninety-eight percent of the time, coaches wear their “big boy pants” just fine. That’s why it is so unnerving the other 2 percent of the time they do not.
---
From Andy: “Just behave.”
Nothing wrong with getting straight to the point.
---
From Stan: “I played baseball, at Oklahoma State for coach Gary Ward in the early 80’s. He believed that the ‘American Legion postgame handshake’ tradition, my words not his, led to situations like we have seen recently with ORU and Michigan. He believed that we should handle the situation like they do in the major leagues. The coaches meet before the game at home plate.
“He encouraged us as players, if we had friends on the other team, to go over and talk with them before the game. So that is what we did. He caught a lot of heat for his decision, but as usual he was ahead of his time. Forty years later we are still seeing proof of that.”
Thank you so much for sharing, Stan. I hadn’t considered baseball protocol.
I have spent a lot of time thinking about post-football game handshakes. Men spend three hours in physical combat and emotional torment, then walk onto the field and embrace each other. Incredible.
After the past week, let’s never take that show of respect for granted again.
---
From Scott: “I played rugby at OSU and in grad school. I’ve coached in many countries. Rugby athletes have always shaken hands after matches. Rugby is a hooligan game played by gentlemen. To not shake hands would be downright wrong. That’s why rugby transcends everyonea and friends come from all sides.
“The US needs a sportsmanship reevaluation. Shame on those coaches for tarnishing their great sport. I hope someone takes appropriate action to cut that kind of behavior immediately. Don’t punish all because of just a few.”
What I just wrote about football? Goes for rugby as well. And wrestling while we’re at it.
Thank you, Scott. Much respect.
On Jim Knowles’ Ohio State contract
From Larry: “The Knowles contract may be Econ 101, but to me it exposes that our ‘Econ’ is broken, when a football coach, and an assistant at that, makes more than 40 times that of high school math and science teachers.”
I don’t know for certain that college football coaches are our most overpaid citizens. They are certainly in the discussion.
Teachers are our most underpaid. That is not up for debate.
Oklahoma’s lack of respect for educators is among our sorriest traits. It is disgusting that we treat public educators in particular so shabbily.
On Caleb Williams’ NIL $$
From BJ: “Had a thought the other day when a story revealed the NIL deals that Caleb Williams had signed. I told my wife when he left for USC that he was going where the money was, just like Lincoln Riley did. But they left Williams in the portal so all the guys that would love to be the Oklahoma QB wouldn’t commit as long as he was in the portal and might come back to OU.
“So they left OU by sticking their middle finger up and saying ‘We gotcha again.’”
That’s a conspiracy theory that doesn’t pan out.
Williams declared he was entering the transfer portal the afternoon of Jan. 3. Dillon Gabriel announced he was coming to OU later that night.
Williams didn’t stay in the portal to foul up the Sooners’ quarterback situation, since it wasn’t fouled up to begin with. Gabriel’s arrival assured OU was on solid ground regardless of Williams’ ultimate decision.
The Williams party claims they took their time so as to make an informed decision, with name, image and likeness opportunities part of the package. That seems a more logical reason for the delay than “Let’s screw the Sooners.”
On Rickey and Lorraine Dixon
From Jan: “My friend lost her husband to ALS when he was young. I asked her if he’d played football and he did in high school. I’m glad I told her about your column because she appreciated the back story—reading about Dixon’s widow who went though the same loss helped.”
That’s great, Jan. Thank you. I appreciate it.
I’m sure Lorraine Dixon appreciates it even more. She is a remarkable woman.
---
From Harry: “Nice column on Lorraine Dixon. You touch on the potential dangers of football. Wouldn’t it be great to make a substantial reduction there. Sports of all kinds carry risks and consequences. I walk with two artificial knees and an aching back. Was it football, basketball or track? I often wonder if I would trade good knees for my athletic past – probably not. That’s a good part of what made me who I am and prepared me for many other life challenges.”
It’s a worthy thought, Harry. I can’t thank you enough for contributing it.
I played soccer past 40. I played basketball recreationally into my 30s. I ran track through my freshman year of high school. I have become an avid road bicyclist since riding in the Tulsa Tough four years ago.
My lower back started aching several years ago. Advil and Alleve provide some relief. I have undergone epidural steroid injections in the past year.
Would I do it all again knowing the pain inflicted on my back and my reconstructed knee from a blown ACL from high school soccer?
Damn right I would.
I wouldn’t trade the adrenaline rush from competing for anything in the world.
On Super Bowl LVI
From Gary: “Is Joe Burrow destined to be the next Dan Marino?”
Gunslinging quarterback throws his team to a Super Bowl as a youngster. Everyone assumes he’ll get more than that one shot. He doesn’t and it leaves an indelible mark.
That was Marino. Will it be Burrow?
Depends on three things: The Bengals’ willingness to build around him stronger (see: offensive line)... Burrow’s willingness to ride it out with one team as Marino did... And luck, good or bad.
---
From another Andy (on my enjoying the halftime show): “You liked listening to words sung that were unintelligible and constant crotch grabbing? I am an old fart that watched the game with a bunch of other old farts and not one person thought that was good or appropriate. We talked about Elvis and how he was not to be shown on TV from the waist down. Seeing you say that you liked it – sad. Almost made me laugh.”
Please let this be satire.
---
From Rhonda: “A million thanks for the column on Tre Flowers. God bless him! This was a beautiful read, heartwarming; you don’t get that when you Google a player’s name.”
I like that email better. Thank you, Rhonda.
Good one to end on.