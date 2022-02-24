Guerin Emig mailbag: Handshake controversy shows OSU baseball icon Gary Ward was "ahead of his time"

What I just wrote about football? Goes for rugby as well. And wrestling while we’re at it.

Thank you, Scott. Much respect.

On Jim Knowles’ Ohio State contract

From Larry: “The Knowles contract may be Econ 101, but to me it exposes that our ‘Econ’ is broken, when a football coach, and an assistant at that, makes more than 40 times that of high school math and science teachers.”

I don’t know for certain that college football coaches are our most overpaid citizens. They are certainly in the discussion.

Teachers are our most underpaid. That is not up for debate.

Oklahoma’s lack of respect for educators is among our sorriest traits. It is disgusting that we treat public educators in particular so shabbily.

On Caleb Williams’ NIL $$