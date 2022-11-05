Guerin Emig: Lack of defense, not of starting quarterback, the culprit in OSU's latest deflating defeat

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Derek Mason had talked for five minutes after Oklahoma State’s 37-16 loss at Kansas Saturday, gesturing with the paper sack of Chick-fil-A in his right hand and the laminated call sheet in his left, the gestures harsher as his voice got louder, when the frustrated defensive coordinator nailed the story of this game.

“We didn’t help our young quarterback today,” Mason asserted. “He needed better field position. He needed some turnovers. He needed some stops. OK? Defensively we didn’t get that done.”

No turnovers. No stops. No chance.

Nineteen-year-old freshman Garret Rangel was OSU’s young quarterback in Lawrence. He wobbled with two interceptions over his first two series in place of injured starter Spencer Sanders, but then settled down and went 22-of-29 for 237 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions over his next seven series into the fourth quarter.

OSU’s second-straight loss was not on Rangel but on a defense that knew what was coming but did nothing to stop it.

“We came into this game understanding that this team runs the football,” Mason said of Kansas.

That the Jayhawks ripped OSU for 351 rushing yards, 224 from Devin Neal alone, says a lot about the state of the Cowboys’ defense. None of it is good.

“I didn’t think we tackled very well,” head coach Mike Gundy said more than once in postgame.

Coaches pin tackling on effort usually. The Cowboys are banged up defensively. That means the veterans are tired and the newcomers are frantic.

Is that an excuse?

“I’m not going there,” Mason shot back. “I think that’s the season. Everybody deals with the same thing. Everybody is beat up.”

It’s the old “next man up” mentality. The vets gotta tough it out and the newcomers gotta grow up.

But what about the coaches here?

“Every Sunday when I go in there it’s about taking responsibility for what’s up,” Mason said of OSU’s day-after meetings. “If we’re not playing good against the run, that’s my responsibility. I’m the coordinator.”

Mason and his staff must fall on the sword, then, and not just because their defense couldn’t dent Neal, quarterback Jason Bean (203 passing yards and a 73-yard touchdown run) or any other Jayhawk. Kansas totaled 554 yards.

Kansas State totaled 495 in last week’s 48-0 wipeout of the Cowboys. Texas rang up 523 yards on OSU the week before that. TCU gained 510 Oct. 15. Texas Tech had 527 Oct. 8. Baylor managed 457 Oct. 1.

At least it took the Bears 70 plays to get there. The Cowboys made several defensive plays of their own that day in Waco. That doesn’t seem to be happening any longer.

Number of OSU sacks against Kansas and Kansas State combined: 0.

Statistical Big 12 Conference rankings of the Cowboys’ defense before Saturday’s loss in Lawrence: No. 10 against the pass, No. 8 against the run, No. 9 in scoring defense and No. 10 in total defense.

The dropoff we feared might happen with 2021 coordinator Jim Knowles at Ohio State and 2021 stalwarts Malcom Rodriguez, Devin Harper, Christian Holmes, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tanner McCalister at other schools or playing pro ball?

It is now a full-on free fall.

The defense hung tough for a while with a lineup of able bodies. OSU dug in on third down and gave up field goals instead of touchdowns. The defensive line, least affected by roster turnover and most relied on for leadership and playmaking, got to the quarterback some.

That was mostly in September.

It feels like September of 2021 now.

“We gotta go back to the basics and go back to the drawing board and just be ourselves again,” cornerback Jabbar Muhammad said Saturday.

The problem is the last two weeks have shown us this is who the Cowboys are.

Oh for the Cowboys of 2021.

On this date last year OSU demoralized West Virginia 24-3. Sanders threw for just 182 yards. He could have thrown for 18 and still won. The Mountaineers squeezed out 17 rushing yards, 133 total yards and were sacked eight times.

When November of 2021 arrived it felt like the Cowboys would just as soon lose a limb as give up a first down.

One year later, OSU surrendered Bean’s 73-yard zone-read keeper and plays of 53, 42. 37, 31, 24 and 21 yards by Neal.

Bean and Neal had enough big moments to shoot KU to a 24-7 halftime lead. The Cowboys hit the locker room and figured to make some adjustments.

Then the Jayhawks came out and drove 75 yards in 15 plays to make it 31-7.

OSU kicked a field goal, and then the Jayhawks drove 54 yards in 11 plays to make it 34-10.

“You can make every adjustment in the world but this is still a run-and-hit game,” Mason said. “This isn’t on them, this is on me. But I told the players schemes are schemes. Players make schemes come alive. …

“We’ll scheme it better (but) we’ve gotta continue to ask for better execution all the way around. That’s the way football is. You scheme it, but players make it come alive.”

Players, coaches, performances, plans … It’s all in OSU’s defensive mix. None of it worked at Kansas, same as none worked at Kansas State.

Sanders’ health is a very big deal, but it is no longer the story of OSU’s football season. The Cowboys need their defense to get right before their quarterback does.