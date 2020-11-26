Guerin Emig: Kasey Dunn's harsh reality as OSU play caller just got harsher

The first question asked Kasey Dunn after Bedlam last Saturday night was simple enough: How are you?

“Been better,” Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator replied.

The Cowboys had just lost 41-13 while sputtering to 246 yards and one touchdown. Spencer Sanders got his bell rung. Chuba Hubbard and Teven Jenkins aggravated injuries.

The offense everyone expected to launch missiles back in August, the one reduced to bottle rockets in September and October due to this and that, had the force of a rubber band against Oklahoma.

“Gotta get back, watch that tape, see what the hell’s wrong, get it figured out and get ready for next Saturday,” Dunn said.

When Dunn got back, it got worse.

“I didn’t like our concept on Saturday night,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy revealed Monday morning. “I graded every play Sunday morning, on all three phases, and I didn’t think we did a very good of coaching, more so now than what I thought after the game Saturday night. I thought the players played hard and competed. I thought we could have done a better job of coaching.”