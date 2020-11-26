Guerin Emig: Kasey Dunn's harsh reality as OSU play caller just got harsher

The first question asked Kasey Dunn after Bedlam last Saturday night was simple enough: How are you?
“Been better,” Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator replied.
The Cowboys had just lost 41-13 while sputtering to 246 yards and one touchdown. Spencer Sanders got his bell rung. Chuba Hubbard and Teven Jenkins aggravated injuries.
The offense everyone expected to launch missiles back in August, the one reduced to bottle rockets in September and October due to this and that, had the force of a rubber band against Oklahoma.
“Gotta get back, watch that tape, see what the hell’s wrong, get it figured out and get ready for next Saturday,” Dunn said.
When Dunn got back, it got worse.
“I didn’t like our concept on Saturday night,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy revealed Monday morning. “I graded every play Sunday morning, on all three phases, and I didn’t think we did a very good of coaching, more so now than what I thought after the game Saturday night. I thought the players played hard and competed. I thought we could have done a better job of coaching.”
Pressed on this later in the media conference, Gundy said: “If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t do what I did. I don’t want to get into specifics. I’m just saying I’ve already met with the offense last night and the defense this morning. And I shared that conversation with them, that this is what we should have done in my opinion. It’s not their fault. It’s my fault. Because I OK’d everything that went out the door.”
The blame ultimately lies with the head coach. Gundy was right to acknowledge that.
“It starts with me because I knew what was going on,” he said in reference to the faulty game plans.
That’s fine, but Gundy still publicized his admonishment of his staff, the two coordinators included. That intensifies their burden to bounce back Saturday against Texas Tech and the rest of the season.
Jim Knowles will be fine. His defense has been robust but for two quarters of Bedlam and a few plays by Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. They are likely to finish the season vigorously because they still have all of their pieces in place.
Dunn works with damaged goods at running back and across the offensive line. He missed Sanders a chunk of September, and then receiver Tylan Wallace at Kansas State Nov. 7.
The Cowboys won those games on the strength of their defense. When the defense finally bent in Bedlam, the offense could not return the favor and fortify the team.
It was a demoralizing reality. The reasons behind it, whether poor health, bad luck or zero continuity, didn’t matter in the moment.
“It’s like we tell our guys. No excuse. We’ve gotta find a way,” Dunn said. “The game, the ball, the stadium, the fans, they don’t care. You’ve gotta find a way to put the football in the end zone, and we didn’t do it.”
Heavy is the head that wears the play caller’s headset. This is another rough reality for Dunn right now.
Long one of Gundy’s most valuable assistants as receivers coach, Dunn transitioned to coordinator last offseason. With Wallace and Hubbard returning, it felt like he was Charlie inheriting the Chocolate Factory.
Who knew the gold in Dunn’s ticket was fool’s? Who could know that in August? The players were still fully functional then.
OSU opened against Tulsa. Sanders got hurt. Cole Birmingham and Hunter Anthony, the right side of the offensive line, got hurt.
The Cowboys hung on to win 16-7, but...
“Everybody’s going, ‘Holy crap, what the hell happened?’” Dunn said that day.
That pretty much sums up Dunn’s first year as play caller.
The boss has been publicly supportive along the way.
“He’s doing great,” Gundy said of Dunn in early October. “I think he’s been a good leader for our staff. I think he’s been a good communicator for our offense. I think he’s a good play caller. And his demeanor is really good on game day.”
Earlier this month, Gundy said: “There’s no doubt I made the right decision in moving him to the coordinator position.”
The comments are helpful, but they don’t make Dunn’s task any simpler because they don’t make OSU’s offense any better. That’s the crux of the issue.
And now we know the boss wasn’t pleased with his coordinators’ plans for OU. That complicates the issue, and further complicates Dunn’s first season as play caller.
Asked for his opening thoughts on Bedlam, Dunn replied: “That’s brief. Not very good. Gotta nuke that game plan and start over. Gotta find a way to start over.”
It’s Thanksgiving week. The Cowboys have three games remaining on their schedule. Starting over?
Another harsh reality. Heavy is the head indeed.
