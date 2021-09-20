Guerin Emig: Jim Knowles' comeback story continues as his OSU defense surges forward

The summer of 2018 day we met new Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, conversation drifted from Knowles’ Ivy League education to his working the financial sector in Boston and north New Jersey and on Wall Street to his Philadelphia roots.
“You can take the boy out of Philly, but you can’t take the Philly out of the boy. I’m still gonna eat a cheese steak and Tastykakes,” Knowles said. “I’m still gonna love the Eagles and all the sports teams. And I’m still gonna boo Santa Claus. Just like the Eagles fans did.”
This was interesting, a 53-year-old northeasterner dropping into Stillwater like this. This was risky, a nine-year Cornell assistant and six-year Cornell head coach, with stints at Western Michigan and Duke thrown in, taking on Big 12 Conference offenses.
I was curious that day. Then OSU surrendered 437 yards and 32 points per game Knowles’ first season in 2018 and I became worried.
Could this possibly work out?
That seems silly to ask now.
Knowles’ Cowboys have gotten sturdier every year. Whereas they once suffered through games, they win them now.
They’ll be counted on to win Saturday’s 6 p.m. Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas State with OSU’s offense so limited. They just won OSU’s roadie at Boise State last Saturday, with an assist from running back Jaylen Warren.
The Pokes kept the Broncos off the scoreboard the entire second half, and kept them out of the end zone the last two quarters and 10 minutes. They absorbed Boise’s early-game aggression, adjusted, and started making plays in the Broncos’ backfield. They forced a game-tilting fumble.
They didn’t have their best pass-rusher in Trace Ford or their middle-of-the-field stabilizer in Tre Sterling. They won’t have either player the rest of the year.
They don’t expect it to matter because Knowles hasn’t just built a depth chart since that summer of ’18 day, he has established a culture. You see it in OSU’s vastly-improved defensive statistics. You hear it, too.
“Give us an inch and we’ll defend it,” Knowles and his players have said.
Here’s another one: “Play from your hopes, not your fears.”
When Knowles first dropped that one into our conversation three years ago, I thought he was covering up what surely were fears. To be a Big 12 defensive coordinator then? Are you kidding?
“We had a group of quarterbacks and receivers in this league that were just through the roof,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said Monday.
Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Brock Purdy, Hakeem Butler, Will Grier, Jalen Reagor, Alan Bowman and T.J. Vasher all lit up the Cowboys the fall of ’18.
We caught Knowles before leaving OSU’s regular season-ending loss at TCU that Thanksgiving weekend.
“It’s hell,” he said. “It’s tough. It’s tough on players, coaches. It’s tough on all of us. You start to see signs of progress and you feel like you’ve turned a corner, and it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”
I seriously worried about Knowles on the drive home from Fort Worth. I half expected to see he’d taken a job back east the following week.
Was Gundy worried?
“I wasn’t ever worried about him,” he said Monday, “I was just waiting for him to come around and realize that the things you hear in this league are true.”
The adjustment from Philly cheese steaks to Stilly cheese fries were one thing. This was more about trying to contain Oklahoma after you’ve spent years trying to contain Dartmouth.
“One thing about Jim is he will tell you. He’ll just say, ‘Hey, I was wrong.’ He’s said it before in meetings. He’s good about that,” Gundy said. “And he’s smart enough to try to fix it instead of being stubborn and saying, ‘I’m going to out-scheme you.’ In this league that’s not really possible because of the skill kids.”
Knowles dialed back on the scheme to ease his players’ minds. He found happy medians when it came to pass coverages and rushes. He gained a feel for his guys same as they did for him. They found a mutual comfort zone.
Now the most experienced OSU defenders appreciate their coordinator as much as the coordinator appreciates them.
After the defense clinched a win over Tulsa Sept. 11, Knowles referred to fifth-year linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez as a “graduate student.”
“He’s almost like a son to me,” Knowles also said.
“He’s kind of a streets of Philly guy and he’s kind of an Ivy League guy. So it’s just a little different, the way he coaches,” Gundy said of Knowles. “He’s on those guys all the time. And more aggressive than what most coaches are today.
“But they understand it because he’ll come back and love ‘em up and tell ‘em they’re doing a good job. They get it. It’s a parenting concept.”
The streets of Philly still spill out of Knowles sometimes, his Ivy League degree at others. He’s doing just fine in Oklahoma, though.
He’s doing better than we could have imagined the day we met him, when he said something else we should have noticed: “If you want to grow where you’re planted, the Big 12 is the place to do it.”