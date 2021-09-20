Guerin Emig: Jim Knowles' comeback story continues as his OSU defense surges forward

We caught Knowles before leaving OSU’s regular season-ending loss at TCU that Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s hell,” he said. “It’s tough. It’s tough on players, coaches. It’s tough on all of us. You start to see signs of progress and you feel like you’ve turned a corner, and it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”

I seriously worried about Knowles on the drive home from Fort Worth. I half expected to see he’d taken a job back east the following week.

Was Gundy worried?

“I wasn’t ever worried about him,” he said Monday, “I was just waiting for him to come around and realize that the things you hear in this league are true.”

The adjustment from Philly cheese steaks to Stilly cheese fries were one thing. This was more about trying to contain Oklahoma after you’ve spent years trying to contain Dartmouth.

“One thing about Jim is he will tell you. He’ll just say, ‘Hey, I was wrong.’ He’s said it before in meetings. He’s good about that,” Gundy said. “And he’s smart enough to try to fix it instead of being stubborn and saying, ‘I’m going to out-scheme you.’ In this league that’s not really possible because of the skill kids.”