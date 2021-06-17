Guerin Emig: "It's something that none of us will forget" -- How Dr. Val Gene Iven and OSU's medical team steered the Cowboys through a pandemic

The week of Oklahoma State’s 2020 football opener against Tulsa, coach Mike Gundy was talking about his program’s COVID-19 management, captained by head team physician Val Gene Iven, when he said: “He has been unbelievable. The guy should write a book on how to handle the virus.”
Nine months later, someone should write a book about Dr. Iven. Someone should write about what he and his staff did, what OSU’s athletic trainers, what OSU’s health and wellness assistants and consultants did.
Someone should recognize the doctors, trainers and medical personnel in athletic departments across the NCAA for what they did to help athletes play what 2020-21 games they could, and to keep them as safe as possible along the way.
Imagine the commitment that took.
“You had to learn and absorb yourself in it from sunup to sundown,” Iven said. “Every day.”
From day one. That was March 12, 2020 for OSU. When the Cowboys’ basketball team was sent home from a canceled Big 12 Tournament and Iven’s life changed drastically.
“Nobody had been through anything like this,” Iven said. “There was certainly no blueprint to guide any of us as to what we were about to experience or what we needed to be doing.”
Back then our societal blueprint was: “Trust the doctors. Listen to them.” That was Iven with regard to OSU athletics.
He wasn’t drinking from a firehose those first weeks last spring but from Niagara Falls.
“Every day so much information was just pouring out,” he said. “What will happen? Who’s going to be affected? Who’s highest risk? Can we move forward with some semblance of what we’re used to doing in the collegiate setting without any... any... undue risk to the health of our student-athletes?”
Iven immersed himself in that information, consulting contacts in medicine and sports medicine to learn about issues ranging from enormous, the potential for myocarditis in COVID-affected athletes among them, on down to huge.
“I remember having several conversations with Burns (Hargis, OSU’s president at the time),” Iven said, “and him asking for my thoughts and what I was hearing and what we were talking about at the physician level of the Big 12 and my contacts with colleagues around the NFL or the NBA or other conferences. It was impactful. If the presidents wouldn’t have given the sign-off, it wouldn’t have mattered what we did. Sports weren’t going to move forward. It had to start at that level.
“Once they did, our Big 12 Medical Advisory Committee met twice a week on Zoom for an hour or hour and a half and talked with each other multiple times beyond that individually. That’s when we had to come together and put together our protocols the best we could that would serve us all as a whole conference.
“But even at that, what may be happening in Austin, Texas, may be different that Ames, Iowa, or Morgantown, West Virginia. What I was going through here could have been different than what Brock Schnabel (OU’s head team physician) was going through at OU.”
Dates on the calendars may have differed — Iven: “We came back June 1. OU didn’t come back until July 1” — but the questions that needed answers were universal.
“Do you have everything in order? Is your testing lined up? Do you have a plan for your quarantines and your isolations? Are you hospitals capable of managing anybody if they were to get sick? What are your cardiac protocols?” Iven said. “I mean, there were just so many questions. You’re thinking, ‘OK now, can we do this?’
“With football the first sport coming back, that was our focal point. Can we get to September 1?”
Borrowing Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s often-used analogy at the time of a train staying on track, Iven was OSU’s engineer.
“I just took it on myself to know that I was in the best position here to serve in that capacity,” he said.
He did PowerPoint presentations for players and coaches and followed up after practices. He conducted Zooms with incoming freshmen and their families. He opened communication lines with all player families. He did that with OSU coaches and administrators.
“Specific to football, the first sport, it was Coach Gundy. Mike had to buy in,” Iven said. “Mike had to understand what I was telling him. He had to understand what I’m doing is because I think we need to be doing it, not because I’m trying to do something just because I want to do something... Everybody wanted the season to look like it always had. But you could tell it was not going to be that way.”
“Doc Iven, Scott Parker (OSU’s head athletic trainer) and John Stemm (then OSU’s director of athletic training), there were times I disagreed with them and they told me this is what we need to do,” Gundy said the week of OSU’s Sept. 19 opener. “They were right. They were dead on.”
That went for mask-wearing, hands-scrubbing, social distancing and other elements of OSU’s COVID-19 strategy. That went for sacrifices in social lives.
Everyone lived and played by new rules, which was frustrating and exhausting.
“You became so fatigued because you were holding your breath every day if anybody was going to get sick before you identified something,” Iven said. “Once they have it, will anybody become more ill than what you’re hoping will be a mild illness? And then the ongoing schedule we all adapted to... It was tiring when you continued to test three times a week throughout the season.”
It wasn’t like anyone had the tests in some storage room in case of emergency.
“We initially reached out to our student health center to see what we had locally. They were getting tests, but probably not to the volume that we would need,” Iven said. “And so then we reached out and partnered with our Health Sciences Center in Tulsa. They were critical in being able to help us from the standpoint of the testing. There were two types of testing. There was the PCR and then the rapid antigen. On Fridays before we played, we did the antigen test. That was a rapid turnaround test.
“We all had to make sure we were comfortable with that as a league so that we felt our kids wouldn’t be taking off for a road game and were positive. That’s a disaster waiting to happen. If you’re on the road and on a plane and you become ill...”
“If someone came in symptomatic, you immediately thought, ‘They’ve got COVID.’ That was your immediate concern,” Iven said. “And then you waited a day because we got our test results back the next day. You just waited for the phone call in terms of who you had that might be on your list of positives. And you went through your steps in terms of notifying the student-athlete and getting them isolated and tracking down their contacts, working with the health department.”
It was stress on a continuous loop. It took an entire athletic department to manage it.
“Rod Johnson (OSU’s director of football operations) did yeoman’s work,” Iven said. “If a kid had to be quarantined, Rod coordinated all the housing, the meals. We would have X amount of kids when they first got back that were in quarantine at a given time, and Rod coordinated all of that.
“Scott Parker, our head football trainer, coordinated all of the paperwork in terms of all the positives and when they were tested. And we were checking antibodies if they had COVID prior. Once we had positives, I called every parent and touched base with them and made sure they didn’t have any questions. There was a lot of anxiety.
“If your son or daughter is in Stillwater and you’re far away, are they going to be well taken care of? We wanted to assure them that was the case. A big part of what we do when they sign is to take care of them.”
Iven, Parker and crew took care. There were the usual bumps, bruises, twists and sprains compounded by antigen tests and surveillance tests and rapid-fire updates for coaches, players and families. There were questions compounded by nonexistent answers.
“I was really clear with everybody. I said, ‘Look, I’m not Dr. Fauci,’” Iven said. “I didn’t want anybody to think that. I did want people to know that what I’m saying conceivably today could be different tomorrow. Things were happening that fast.”
Iven did his best. The Cowboys made it through.
“Ultimately our student-athletes had to be responsible and understand what we were asking them to do, and they just did a phenomenal job,” Iven said. “Through football and basketball, we only had one basketball game we had to cancel (on OSU’s end). That wasn’t because of multiple positives, that was because of one. He was with others that I couldn’t contact trace through adequately.”
That seems like a silver-lining source of accomplishment.
“What I did was just... I just felt it’s what I do. It’s just what I needed to do,” Iven said. “We were very fortunate. No one became seriously ill. I’m so thankful for that. Because when it all started I couldn’t tell you that that would have been the case.
“Just thankful for everybody that was a part of it that made it happen. At the end of the day, it’s something that none of us will forget.”