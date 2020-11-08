Guerin Emig: ISU-OSU-OU hold at 1-2-3 in Big 12 football ranking

Last week’s Big 12 ranking is this week’s Big 12 ranking. No movement whatsoever.

We’ll see some crazy before the month is over, but it didn’t happen Saturday.

Check it out...

1 – Iowa State (5-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12)

Last week: Held off Baylor 38-31

Breece Hall is on track to be Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year if the Cyclones make a run at the league championship. He was strong again in helping rally ISU from a 14-0 deficit Saturday night.

For the Cyclones to make that run, Brock Purdy has to be more careful. He threw a trio of interceptions to go with his three touchdown passes. That’s six interceptions and 10 TDs on the season, and that’s not a good enough ratio.

This Saturday: no game

Next game: vs. Kansas State Nov. 21

---

2 – Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1)

Last week: Gutted out 20-18 win at K-State