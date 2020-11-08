Guerin Emig: ISU-OSU-OU hold at 1-2-3 in Big 12 football ranking

Last week’s Big 12 ranking is this week’s Big 12 ranking. No movement whatsoever.
We’ll see some crazy before the month is over, but it didn’t happen Saturday.
Check it out...
1 – Iowa State (5-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12)
Last week: Held off Baylor 38-31
Breece Hall is on track to be Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year if the Cyclones make a run at the league championship. He was strong again in helping rally ISU from a 14-0 deficit Saturday night.
For the Cyclones to make that run, Brock Purdy has to be more careful. He threw a trio of interceptions to go with his three touchdown passes. That’s six interceptions and 10 TDs on the season, and that’s not a good enough ratio.
This Saturday: no game
Next game: vs. Kansas State Nov. 21
---
2 – Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1)
Last week: Gutted out 20-18 win at K-State
Another Saturday, another defensive stand by Jim Knowles’ defense. OSU shut down K-State in the third quarter, then turned over the Wildcats twice in the fourth. We expect this every week now.
What none of us expected was for the offense to labor this deep into the season. I’m starting to doubt things will turn around, mostly because OSU’s injury-riddled offensive line gets more disjointed every week.
This Saturday: no game
Next game: at Oklahoma Nov. 21
---
3 – Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2)
Last week: Breezed by Kansas 62-9
The Cowboys have two weeks to get Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard back to 100 percent health for Bedlam. For the Sooners, it’s Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner nursing injuries sustained against KU.
Over on OU’s defense, things actually look pretty good. Ronnie Perkins is making an impact up front. The Sooners are taking the ball in back.
In September OSU salivated over what its offense might do to Alex Grinch’s defense. Now, the matchup doesn’t appear as lopsided.
This Saturday: no game
Next Saturday: vs. OSU Nov. 21
---
4 – Texas (5-2, 4-2)
Last week: Won ugly over West Virginia 17-13
Tom Herman played the “we’re a work in progress” card after beating the Mountaineers. Hasn’t Texas been a “work in progress” since losing the 2009 national championship game to Alabama? Sort of feels like it.
This Saturday: no game
Next game: at Kansas Nov. 21
---
5 – Kansas State (4-3, 4-2)
Last week: Went from a 12-0 halftime lead to a 20-18 loss to OSU
Will Howard is why we use the term “growing pains.” K-State’s freshman quarterback made a couple big plays to vault the Wildcats ahead Saturday, then made a couple awful mistakes in the fourth quarter to help lose the game.
This Saturday: no game
Next game: at Iowa State Nov. 21
---
6 – West Virginia (4-3, 3-3)
Last week: Dropped 17-13 loss to Texas
Jarret Doege threw 50 passes because Texas held Leddie Brown to 47 rushing yards. Seth Doege throwing 50 passes for Mike Leach and Texas Tech once upon a time might have been a recipe for victory. His younger brother? Not so much.
This Saturday: vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (FOX)
---
7 – TCU (3-3, 3-3)
Last week: Popped Texas Tech 34-18
Max Duggan had more rushing yards on one play (81) than passing yards over the entire game (73). That plus a persistent pass rush on Red Raiders QB Henry Colombi was enough get Gary Patterson his 200th career victory.
This Saturday: as West Virginia, 11 a.m. (FOX)
---
8 – Texas Tech (2-5, 1-5)
Last week: Popped by TCU 34-18
We’re losing interest in the Red Raiders fast.
This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 3 p.m. (FS1)
---
9 – Baylor (1-4, 1-4)
Last week: Scared Iowa State before losing 38-31
Charlie Brewer is like a lot of Big 12 quarterbacks – good enough to make some plays, gutsy enough to keep his team in a game it isn’t favored to win, and prone to mistakes that make it harder to win those games.
Brewer threw three touchdown passes in Ames Saturday night, but also a pair of interceptions, including one in the end zone with a minute remaining.
This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 3 p.m. (FS1)
---
10 – Kansas (0-7, 0-6)
Last week: Wasted at OU 62-9
The Jayhawks did convert two fourth down plays in Norman. So there’s that.
This Saturday: no game
Next game: vs. Texas Nov. 21
