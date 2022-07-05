Guerin Emig: Inside OSU's 2021 football viewership and why that matters

Chad Weiberg was optimistic about Oklahoma State’s position in the aftermath of Oklahoma’s and Texas’ college sports landscape-shaking last summer. He was optimistic after USC’s and UCLA’s eruption last week.

The OSU athletic director bases his buoyancy on Mike Gundy’s success as football coach, which he says has galvanized the Cowboys’ brand and market value.

That’s important since the realignment/consolidation of power blowing through college sports is based on schools’ and conferences’ media rights value.

I thought we’d take Weiberg’s general assessment and apply it to one of the specific indicators of that market value — football viewership.

If we are to believe OSU will hold its own after the shaking stops, whether in a reimagined Big 12, a merged Big 12/Pac-12, an expanded SEC or a conference that nobody has publicly formulated yet, then we should see data supportive of that claim.

Let’s analyze Sports Media Watch viewership data from the 2021 college football season and see if Gundy's second-most successful OSU season translated to television.

Here’s the week-by-week breakdown in reverse chronological order, beginning when OSU peaked in terms of success...

Bowl/College Football Playoff season

1: Georgia-Alabama national title game

2: Georgia-Michigan CFP semifinal

3: Alabama-Cincinnati CFP semifinal

4: Ohio State-Utah Rose Bowl

5: Ole Miss-Baylor Sugar Bowl

6: OSU-Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl

Takeaway: OSU should tout any game watched by nearly 8 million viewers, even if Notre Dame’s attraction had something to do with that, and even if the Ole Miss-Baylor Sugar Bowl drew nearly 10 million viewers.

---

Conference championship weekend

1: Alabama-Georgia, SEC

2: Michigan-Iowa, Big Ten

3: OSU-Baylor, Big 12

4: Utah-Oregon, Pac-12

5: Cincinnati-Houston, American

6: Pitt-Wake Forest, AAC

Takeaway: 15 million tuned into Bama-Georgia, 11.6 million into Wolverines-Hawkeyes, 8 million into Cowboys-Bears, 4.2 million into Utes-Ducks, 3.4 million into Cincy-Houston and 2.6 million into Pitt-Wake.

Pokes-Bears hammered the Pac-12 and ACC audiences. 2023 Big 12 additions Cincy-Houston beat Pitt-Wake.

That bodes well for both the Cowboys and the Big 12 should they continue to do business together.

---

Week 13

1: Ohio State-Michigan

2: Alabama-Auburn

3: Bedlam

Takeaway: OSU should tout any game watched by 6.5 million viewers, even if OU’s attraction had something to do with that, and even if Ohio State-Michigan pulled in nearly 16 million and the Iron Bowl drew 10.3 million.

---

Week 12

1: Arkansas-Alabama

2: Ohio State-Michigan State

3: Oregon-Utah

4: Wisconsin-Nebraska

5: OU-Iowa State

6: Auburn-South Carolina

7: OSU-Texas Tech

Takeaway: More fans watched the Cowboys beat Tech than watched UCLA beat USC, Clemson beat Wake Forest and Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech. More supportive data for Weiberg & Co.

---

Week 11

1: Michigan-Penn State

2: Georgia-Tennessee

3: Ohio State-Purdue

4: OU-Baylor

5: Texas A&M-Ole Miss

6: Notre Dame-Virginia

7: Michigan State-Maryland

8: Oregon-Washington State

9: Miami-Florida State

10: Mississippi State-Auburn

11: OSU-TCU

Takeaway: A pretty stark division between Fox’s three games that day. OU-Baylor drew 3.7 million viewers, Sparty-Terps drew 2.2 million and Pokes-Frogs drew 1.4 million.

---

Week 10

1: Ohio State-Nebraska

2: Bama-LSU

3: Michigan State-Purdue

4: A&M-Auburn

5: Oregon-Washington

6: Michigan-Indiana

7: Wake-North Carolina

8: Georgia-Missouri

9: Notre Dame-Navy

10: Baylor-TCU

15: OSU-West Virginia

Takeaway: Here’s what I’m selling if I’m Weiberg: We played a non-competitive game in a non-inspiring environment and still topped a million viewers.

---

Week 9

1: Michigan-Michigan State

2: Ohio State-Penn State

3: Georgia-Florida

4: Oregon-Colorado

5: Ole Miss-Auburn

6: Texas-Baylor

7: OU-Texas Tech

8: Notre Dame-North Carolina

9: Clemson-Florida State

10: Iowa-Wisconsin

20: OSU-Kansas

Takeaway: Curse you, Kansas, and your 344,000 viewers on FS1.

Also... You starting to see why the SEC and Big Ten Power 2 breakaway isn’t just about Alabama’s and Ohio State’s competitive dominance?

---

Week 8

1: Bama-Tennessee

2: UCLA-Oregon

3: Penn State-Illinois

4: Ohio State-Indiana

5: Michigan-Northwestern

6: LSU-Ole Miss

7: USC-Notre Dame

8: OSU-Iowa State

Takeaway: The Cowboys’ 2.65 million Fox viewers compared to USC-Notre Dame’s 2.86 million on NBC and topped Clemson-Pitt’s 2.1 million on ESPN.

Also... You starting to see why the Big 12 really needs to make a run at Oregon and not just Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado?

---

Week 7

1: Georgia-Kentucky

2: Bama-Mississippi State

3: Iowa-Purdue

4: OU-TCU

5: OSU-Texas

Takeaway: 3.1 million watched the Cowboys’ come-from-behind win on Fox, a bigger draw than LSU-Florida on ESPN and Arkansas-Auburn on CBS. Fox also showed UCLA vs. Washington that day. Viewership: 1.5 million.

---

Week 6

OSU’s bye week. The three ratings winners in order: Bama-A&M, Penn State-Iowa and OU-Texas.

---

Week 5

1: Bama-Ole Miss

2: Michigan-Wisconsin

3: Penn State-Indiana

4: Georgia-Arkansas

5: Notre Dame-Cincy

6: LSU-Auburn

7: Florida-Kentucky

8: Oregon-Stanford

9: OU-Kansas State

10: Texas-TCU

15: OSU-Baylor

Takeaway: Pokes-Bears I was ESPN2’s highest-rated game that weekend, but it would have been cool to see it top out at a million viewers instead of 995,000.

---

Week 4

OSU beat Kansas State on ESPN+. It did not register on Sports Media Watch’s most-viewed games. (The top 3 that week were Notre Dame-Wisconsin, OU-West Virginia and Arkansas-A&M).

Takeaway: Streaming might be the future of sports consumption, but it can be a real pain in the (bleep) as long as ratings are measured via traditional outlets.

---

Week 3

1: Bama-Florida

2: Auburn-Penn State

3: OU-Nebraska

4: Michigan State-Miami

5: Notre Dame-Purdue

6: Georgia-South Carolina

7: Clemson-Georgia Tech

8: Louisville-UCF

9: Ohio State-Tulsa

10: Indiana-Cincy

17: OSU-Boise State

Takeaway: FS1, home to Cowboys-Broncos, doesn’t do the Big 12 any favors either.

---

Week 2

1: Ohio State-Oregon

2: Michigan-Washington

3: A&M-Colorado

4: Iowa-Iowa State

5: Arkansas-Texas

6: Tennessee-Pitt

7: Florida-South Florida

8: BYU-Utah

9: USC-Stanford

10: Kansas-Coastal Carolina

21: OSU-Tulsa

Takeaway: Ohio State-Tulsa the week before on FS1 attracted 1.8 million viewers. This OSU-Tulsa FS1 game drew 321,000. Keep that comparison under wraps, Mr. Weiberg.

---

Week 1

OSU beat Missouri State on ESPN+. Been here, noted that.

(The top 3 games from opening weekend were Georgia-Clemson, Notre Dame-Florida State and Ohio State-Minnesota.)

