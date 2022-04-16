Guerin Emig: In recognition of R.W. McQuarters, one of Tulsa's all-time athletic gems

The names came tumbling out of R.W. McQuarters’ mouth like would-be tacklers flailing at his feet during punt returns at Booker T. Washington and Oklahoma State.

“Etan Thomas ... Ryan Humphrey ... B.J. Tiger ...” McQuarters’ teammates from Booker T’s 1995 basketball monument.

“Andre Owens ... Chad Alexander ... Alex Webber ...” Teammates from OSU’s mid-to-late '90s basketball squads.

McQuarters, now 45 but so trim and energetic you’d swear he retired from the New York Giants not in 2008 but yesterday, spoke merrily of his athletic past at last month’s Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame luncheon. He spoke pleasantly of his present.

He sees close friend and fellow Hornet DeMonn Parker every so often, says he’s doing well. He catches up with old Cowboy mates at the occasional tailgate outside Boone Pickens Stadium.

McQuarters spoke humbly of being part of the Hall of Fame's Class of ’22.

“Oh man,” he said. “It’s beautiful.”

Something else that would be beautiful: One of Tulsa’s greatest athletes making peace with the turning points from his career.

We remember not just McQuarters’ feats at Booker T. and OSU, but his transition from Booker T. to OSU. Meaning, the old tale of Howard Schnellenberger yanking a cap from his teen-aged head during his recruiting visit to Oklahoma, then McQuarters shunning the Sooners and winding up a Cowboy.

We recall McQuarters doing some extraordinary things as a kick returner and an all-conference defensive back at OSU, but also skipping his senior year to become a 1998 first-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers.

Twenty-five years later feels like a good time to go all in on what McQuarters did, not what he could have done. It is time to make that peace, starting at the top.

Has McQuarters arrived there?

“Oh of course,” McQuarters said. “One of the biggest things I always think about is what if I had stayed another year in school? My junior year when I decided to leave, I want to say it was Steve Buzzard (OSU’s media relations director at the time), he said, ‘Look, if you think about staying your senior year we’ll push you for the Heisman.’ At that point, my mind was made up. I was already gone.

“Had we had that conversation midway through the season, possibly I would have thought about it. But I had already broken my leg my previous year and I had spoken with a couple agents. And they were saying first or second round and what if I stay another year and I get injured … So I was trying to weigh all of that.

“Looking back on it, that’s one of the main questions I ask myself. ‘What if I had stayed another year?’”

Sounds like McQuarters is working toward that peace?

“Yes,” said Lonnie McQuarters, a cousin who accompanied R.W. to the Hall of Fame luncheon. “It’s a lot to reflect. It’s almost like this wheel that’s still turning.”

Thus all of McQuarters’ name-dropping. That was nice to hear.

It was nice to hear McQuarters mention Mike Gundy a lot more than Schnellenberger at the luncheon.

“He was probably 90 percent of the reason why I went to Oklahoma State,” McQuarters said.

Gundy, then a 28-year-old quarterbacks coach, led OSU’s recruiting efforts.

“My senior year, we watched the Super Bowl together. It was the Cowboys and Steelers, I think,” McQuarters said. “Gundy was cool, man.”

OSU recruited Tone Jones and Jonathan Brown, two older teammates of McQuarters’ on BTW football teams, as well. The three attended Cowboy games together. That got McQuarters acclimated to Stillwater and to OSU’s program. It fit snugly.

Here came match point ...

“Schnellenberger didn’t want any of his athletes playing any other sports. Maybe track if anything,” McQuarters said. “But basketball, he was like, ‘No. All the guys are gonna be in spring ball.’ So that kind of deterred me.

“I knew at Oklahoma State, the doors were open to both sports.”

McQuarters played a lot more football than basketball for the Pokes. He still bristles about that a bit.

“Me and Eddie didn’t always see eye to eye,” McQuarters said. “I was coming from Nate Harris basketball where we were run-and-gun. We’d get the ball off the rim and go.

“With Eddie Sutton, it was set up the offense, pass the ball, you know, five or six times before you’d take a shot.”

But then McQuarters also remembers the night he popped 1995 Kansas, Roy Williams’ most loaded Jayhawks team, for 14 points. He remembers OSU football teammates razzing him for his benchwarming other nights.

He doesn’t grimace, he grins.

“I went to three or four football games this past year,” McQuarters said. “Alumni weekend this year, that was cool. Some of those guys I haven’t seen in 20 years, man. It was good to see them.”

This feels like a man settling into mid-life as much as making peace with his athletic career. All that matters is it’s comforting.

“I was in Dallas for about 11 years, but I moved back to Tulsa in 2018,” McQuarters said. “I do some minor construction, some landscaping. I’ve been driving an Uber for about five years. I did some coaching at Hale High School last year.”

Lonnie McQuarters mentions Rylan, R.W.’s son and another Booker T. alum, has recently joined OSU’s football team after a stint at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He says R.W.’s daughter has lofty basketball aspirations, Raegan McQuarters having spurred Rogers to the most recent Class 5A semifinals.

“It’s almost like it’s time to give the next generation their time,” Lonnie said. “But at the same time, he’s still there.”

R.W. McQuarters is still there, wearing a tuxedo and an equally-bright smile to a Hall of Fame luncheon.

He’s talking about the 10 minutes he’d break from defense to run plays on offense every day at OSU practice, then about his end-zone interception of Dallas’ Tony Romo for the Giants in the ’08 playoffs, then about Parker’s two daughters, his goddaughters, all grown up in Tulsa.

The past coalescing with the present in pleasant, mostly peaceful tones.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.