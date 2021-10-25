Guerin Emig: If Spencer Sanders picks up where he left off at Iowa State, OSU is going to be fine

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders uncorked the best throw of his Oklahoma State career in a losing cause last Saturday at Iowa State, but it shouldn’t be discarded. It should be embraced.
Moving forward, if Sanders quarterbacks like he did on that pass, a 25-yard, fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown rocket to Tay Martin, and like he did throughout OSU’s 24-21 defeat, the 6-1 Cowboys are going to be just fine.
“He played good. He was patient. His composure was good,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said of Sanders Monday. “We protected him better, which gave him a chance to play better. He had a few missed reads which is normal…
“But that was one of the better games he’s played this year.”
The touchdown shot to Martin belonged on Sunday.
Sanders planted to throw from Iowa State’s 32-yard line, near the right hash mark. Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose tossed aside OSU running back Dominic Richardson and ran at Sanders from one side. Linebacker O’Rien Vance barreled through Cowboy back Braden Cassity and rushed straight into the pass.
Sanders couldn’t fully complete his follow-through because Vance hit him, and still the pass zipped into the right edge of Iowa State’s end zone. Martin grabbed it in stride just beyond the pylon and did a remarkable job keeping his feet inbounds and he tumbled out of bounds with the ball.
The throw, though...
“Big-time,” Gundy praised Monday.
That’s the kind of talent Sanders possesses.
The pass before the touchdown, Sanders stepped up in the pocket and delivered a 20-yard strike down the middle to Martin. There was a Cyclone right with Martin, and five others within five yards of the receiver. Sanders has that kind of talent.
Two plays before the 20-yarder, Sanders shook off blitzing cornerback T.J. Tampa, despite Tampa’s free run at him, and outran defensive tackle Enyi Uwazurike for a 6-yard scramble to a first down. He has that kind of talent.
Sanders was excessively self-critical after the defeat. He said he had to play better.
When pressed to explain how, he said: “Third downs. Just keeping us on the field, really.”
Seemed more like Sanders kept OSU in the game. He starred in the Martin touchdown drive which put the Cowboys ahead 21-17.
After ISU answered to make it 24-21, Sanders hit Martin, Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens (twice) to drive OSU from its own 24-yard line to the Cyclones’ 42 in two minutes. His only incompletion was Jaden Bray’s drop.
Iowa State swarmed Sanders’ quick screen to Presley on fourth-and-2 from the 42. The Cyclones stopped Presley short by a fraction.
The near-miss cut Sanders deeply.
“If anybody wants to point fingers, you can point fingers at me. I’ll take it. It don’t bother me,” he said. “I’ll carry it with me... I don’t want this to bring anybody else down.”
If Sanders carries the momentum from his Iowa State performance into OSU’s five remaining games, he won’t have to worry about teammates being down. He will have elevated the Cowboys.
Teams generally go as their quarterbacks do, especially late in the season. OSU made it this far on the strength of defense and running back Jaylen Warren. The Cowboys might tuck away another win or two with that combination, but they can’t get to the Big 12 championship unless their quarterback takes them.
Sanders has swerved some to this point. He has missed some open receivers, thrown some interceptions. It hasn’t helped that his pass protection has been spotty and his pass catchers have suffered multiple injuries.
Still, a quarterback must come through. Sanders realizes this more than anyone. It’s why he reacted so painfully in Ames. All he saw was the loss.
It was a brutal fate for a young man who played so well.
The good news is if he plays that well again Saturday against Kansas, and then in OSU’s four games in November, Sanders won’t have to worry as much about losses.
Not with Warren and that defense. Not if he complements the two steadiest elements of his team with his own capacity for the spectacular.