Guerin Emig: If Spencer Sanders picks up where he left off at Iowa State, OSU is going to be fine

The near-miss cut Sanders deeply.

“If anybody wants to point fingers, you can point fingers at me. I’ll take it. It don’t bother me,” he said. “I’ll carry it with me... I don’t want this to bring anybody else down.”

If Sanders carries the momentum from his Iowa State performance into OSU’s five remaining games, he won’t have to worry about teammates being down. He will have elevated the Cowboys.

Teams generally go as their quarterbacks do, especially late in the season. OSU made it this far on the strength of defense and running back Jaylen Warren. The Cowboys might tuck away another win or two with that combination, but they can’t get to the Big 12 championship unless their quarterback takes them.

Sanders has swerved some to this point. He has missed some open receivers, thrown some interceptions. It hasn’t helped that his pass protection has been spotty and his pass catchers have suffered multiple injuries.

Still, a quarterback must come through. Sanders realizes this more than anyone. It’s why he reacted so painfully in Ames. All he saw was the loss.

It was a brutal fate for a young man who played so well.