Guerin Emig: If Les Miles reentered our midst in a gust of fresh air, he leaves disgraced just two years later

Now that Kansas is rid of Les Miles, I know we’re supposed to move on to topics like how KU athletic director Jeff Long still has his job and whether the Jayhawks, having failed miserably at every football pursuit since Mark Mangino’s 2009 departure, should see if Barry Switzer wants one last shot at running the wishbone.
It’s just I’m still stuck on Miles.
I still can’t believe how a coach with every opportunity to write himself a feel-good story in the twilight of his career has made us all feel so terrible as he departs, almost surely for good. I feel terrible and guilty.
I practically begged a Big 12 Conference school to hire Miles in 2016. He wanted to coach again. I wanted him to coach in the Big 12 again. I figured he’d liven up the place.
Kansas hired Miles in 2018. I wrote about how much fun it was to have him and old pal Mike Gundy in the same league.
Gundy told stories related to Miles’ eccentricity one night after practice back then. Yes, this felt like it was going to be pretty darn cool. Nobody was sure it would work, but at least now the Jayhawks could lose while being interesting, maybe even relevant.
Kansas went 0-9 last fall by an average score of 46-16. That isn’t interesting or relevant. That is pitiful.
“We need to win football games,” Long declared in his statement on Miles’ exit.
If we take Long for his word and Miles is gone after two years of losing games, at a program that’s made losing games an art form for goodness sake, Miles departs in disgrace. There is no way around that sad fact.
What Long failed to mention is as obvious as Miles’ shortcomings in improving KU football — this would not have happened had USA Today not uncovered the depth of Miles’ inappropriate behavior toward female students at LSU, so egregious that LSU’s athletic director recommended that the university fire Miles in 2013.
The chilling lead to Nancy Armour’s, Kenny Jacoby’s and Jessica Luther’s USA Today story informed us: “Miles was accused of texting students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career.”
Those details were from an investigation prompted by LSU. We’re just seeing them eight years later thanks to USA Today’s dogged journalism.
They should have cost Miles his LSU job in 2013, but he stayed until four games into the 2016 season. They did cost Miles his KU job this week.
Now I feel creepy for propping up a coach for being quirky and refreshing. Let that be a lesson in caution. Do we ever really know the full measure of a man?
We need apply that lesson more often to coaches and politicians, too many of whom let their power and influence lead them down perverse paths. What a waste, since both professions are engineered for so much greater good.
I thought Miles would be good for Kansas. By extension, I thought he would be good for those who remembered him at OSU and those who enjoyed him across the Big 12.
He reentered our midst just over two years ago in a gust of fresh air.
He leaves, whether by his coaching or character record, disgraced.