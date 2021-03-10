Guerin Emig: If Les Miles reentered our midst in a gust of fresh air, he leaves disgraced just two years later

Now that Kansas is rid of Les Miles, I know we’re supposed to move on to topics like how KU athletic director Jeff Long still has his job and whether the Jayhawks, having failed miserably at every football pursuit since Mark Mangino’s 2009 departure, should see if Barry Switzer wants one last shot at running the wishbone.

It’s just I’m still stuck on Miles.

I still can’t believe how a coach with every opportunity to write himself a feel-good story in the twilight of his career has made us all feel so terrible as he departs, almost surely for good. I feel terrible and guilty.

I practically begged a Big 12 Conference school to hire Miles in 2016. He wanted to coach again. I wanted him to coach in the Big 12 again. I figured he’d liven up the place.

Kansas hired Miles in 2018. I wrote about how much fun it was to have him and old pal Mike Gundy in the same league.