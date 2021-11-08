Guerin Emig: If Cowboys keep winning, they can justify overdue College Football Playoff expansion

Also, the 12-team proposal incorporates bowls into the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. That actually puts more annual emphasis on all of the New Year’s Six bowls, as opposed to the current format where the Rose, Orange, Sugar, Fiesta, Cotton and Peach rotate hosting the CFP semifinals every three years.

Here’s where I land, Coach, based on current events:

I have seen enough college football this year to know that your team, should it go 12-1, beat OU twice and win a Big 12 championship, should not have to worry about making the playoff.

I know that your defense, the best college football unit I’ve seen outside of Georgia’s defense, should not have to worry whether it has done enough to deserve a playoff shot, assuming that defense stakes your team to a 12-1 record.

I know I am a sucker for fantastic stories in my neighborhood. An OSU football season where you finally reach the Big 12 championship game, you finally conquer OU to get there and win it, you finally arrive at peace with your administration and your old pal Barry Sanders finally is immortalized outside your stadium?

That’s too fantastic a story to end anywhere but the playoff.