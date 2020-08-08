Malcolm Rodriguez is as familiar with COVID-19 as anyone trying to play college football. Oklahoma State’s starting linebacker tested positive for the virus in June.
“I went home and lived in a camper the whole time,” Rodriguez said after the Cowboys’ first practice Wednesday. “I stayed away from family. My mom had to leave me food out on the steps.”
Rodriguez confirmed he was asymptomatic, but he also described the positive test as “kind of scary ... it kind of shocked me.” Understandably, he said he had a heart-to-heart talk with his family before reporting back to OSU for workouts.
He is there, though. He is practicing with the Cowboys and most everyone else in FBS trying to make a go of college football.
Why is that?
“It’s my senior year. I do it for my team,” Rodriguez answered. “If the team’s not with it, it’s whatever they want. But we have put guidelines in, procedures in where we can play. I trust the medical staff here and so does everybody else.”
The young man wants to play so badly. Who can blame him? He is a cornerstone member of what could be a special OSU team. He loves his mates.
He trusts his university. There is reason for that, as well. OSU brought back players under a careful approach outlined by campus science and medical professionals. There is a task force in place to monitor the Cowboys as they attempt to proceed.
But like everything else related to the pandemic, this is a situation with murky gray tones, nothing black or white.
At least 30 FBS players have opted not to play as of Saturday, according to a CBSSports.com tracker. Some made their decisions based on health. Auburn defensive back Traivon Leonard opted out after contracting COVID-19 and struggling, he said, to get out of bed.
Others felt uneasy about their university’s protocols. Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley was in this crowd. That discomfort, combined with his first-round NFL draft stock, spurred Farley to become the second NCAA player to opt out.
A handful of future pros across college football have followed Farley’s lead. OSU star receiver Tylan Wallace could have done so.
Why does Wallace press on with the Cowboys?
“I feel like we can do special things here,” he answered. “I came back for a reason and I’m standing on that reason right now. I feel like we have a lot in store. I feel like we can do big things. I’m just here for the ride.”
Others have elected to get off theirs. Wallace is as understanding of their decision as he is confident in his own.
“Oh, yeah, for sure,” he said. “I’ve seen a couple guys with plenty of reasons. They had family issues or some guys might even have kids, and obviously you don’t want to bring (COVID) home to your kids. Injury issues ... I completely understand from a player’s standpoint why and what they’re doing.”
Wallace gets the nuances in play. So does Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, pound for pound the Golden Hurricane’s most draftable prospect.
“Maybe they don’t want to get COVID or get sick,” Collins said about those who have opted out. “Maybe their mother has a health disability. There’s a ton of reasons why, so I don’t knock anyone for not wanting to play.
“But for me, this is all I’ve got ... this is all I’ve got. That’s how I look at it.”
Collins is as hungry for a season as Wallace, Rodriguez and everyone else vested in college football. We say we’re starved to see a game again, but imagine how the players feel coming off their decimated spring and cloudy offseason.
All of these guys would crawl to kickoff. I imagine the 30-and-counting opt-outs didn’t feel any differently before the pandemic’s gray mass got them thinking otherwise.
There is so much to consider. Geez, the Mid-American Conference postponed its fall sports to spring and the Big Ten decreed helmets-only football practices, which was more an orange alert for the rest of college football than yellow, before we all finished breakfast Saturday. Around lunchtime, CBS’ opt-out list exceeded 30 players.
Decisions are being made all over the sport. That certainly goes for the players. It has to. They’re the ones with the most to gain and lose, depending on their respective choices.
“I feel like if I get it, OK, I’ll miss some games,” Collins said of COVID-19, “but I’m taking every precaution to not. I’m not just out there running around without a mask on. I’m still washing my hands all the time, practicing social distancing, all that.
“Everyone has their personal opinion, if they don’t want to play. I just wanna go play.”