Guerin Emig: How did Mike Boynton consume March Madness during OSU's postseason ban? With joy, lament and, ultimately, resolve

Mike Boynton consumed March Madness like the rest of us the past month, right though Kansas’ Monday night championship. That is fascinating to learn, given that Boynton’s Oklahoma State Cowboys were banned from this year’s tournament, officially, just as this season started.

“I watched as many games as I could. Just kind of a junkie, man,” the Cowboys’ coach said Tuesday afternoon. “The tournament always delivers. I love it.”

By extension, Boynton loves his job and his players, since the tournament is the center of his and their universe. And this is where things get a little complex.

Yes, Boynton recognizes OSU’s 15-15 season didn’t go as well as anticipated, regardless of tournament eligibility.

“There are things we’ve got to be better at across the board,” he said, “as coaches, as players, as myself as a leader.”

But just because the Cowboys didn’t post a tournament-worthy record doesn’t remove the cruel elements of the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee’s Nov. 3 verdict.

“We were never given the chance to see what could happen,” Boynton said. “And maybe we flame out in the first round, I don’t know. But that will always bother me. The kids didn’t have a chance to be beaten.

“I don’t like losing, but I’d rather be beaten than to be told you don’t even get a chance to compete.”

Boynton can rattle off other programs caught in the same FBI/NCAA net that snared his Cowboys.

“Kansas, Auburn, Arizona, South Carolina, TCU, Creighton, LSU, Memphis ...” he said. “Our team was the only one that was not able to play in the tournament this year. Not everybody made it. South Carolina didn’t make it. But they weren’t disallowed.”

One of those teams captured the national championship. About that?

“Is Kansas supposed to punish themselves? I’m not mad at them. They’re not doing anything that anyone else wouldn’t do. You fight until you hear one way or the other,” Boynton said. “I’m more disappointed in our system of adjudication. How can we be this far off in all of these cases that seem to be caught up in the same thing? And have this many different outcomes?

“Some schools have already been through and have no penalties coming their way at all. My alma mater (South Carolina) is one of them. There’s ... nothing.”

Boynton watched Kansas’ semifinal victory over Villanova last Saturday from the Superdome. He attended the Final Four as part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ annual convention.

He bumped into numerous coaching peers in New Orleans. He received his fair share of “You guys got screwed” sympathy.

“I appreciate the sentiment,” he said, “but I’m numb to it at this point.”

The basketball was more therapeutic than the sentiment.

“Yeah, but it always is. Not just this month,” Boynton said. “I don’t have any hobbies. I enjoy four things. I enjoy time with my family. I enjoy exercise. I enjoy sports. And I enjoy reading.”

This month, he appreciated St. Peter’s run and North Carolina’s run and, yes, Kansas’ run. He appreciated Bill Self’s work with a uniquely connected Jayhawks team as much as he noticed the Jayhawks had five times the number of Level I violations alleged against them by the NCAA as against his Cowboys.

Boynton appreciates Kansas’ encore to Baylor’s 2021 national title on behalf of the Big 12 Conference, and Texas Tech’s run to the title game before Baylor’s, and KU’s run to the Final Four before Tech’s. That drives him to ensure OSU keeps up.

“As we put together a roster we’ll always be athletic and long, but we’ve got to address more skill as we move forward,” Boynton said. “We’ve got to have better, more consistent shooting and better care of the ball. How do we, as a staff, attack that?

“I’m not in a response mode, I’m in an attack mode as we prepare for next season.”

On OSU making CBSSports’ “never too early” initial 2022-23 top 25 (at No. 25), Boynton laughed before stating: “How ’bout this: I’d like to be playing a year from now. That would be good. If we never show up on those lists and are playing at the end of next March, I’d be happy.”

How to feel, ultimately, about the March that just passed? With the potential for its Madness to trigger some rough feelings on behalf of OSU’s head coach?

“It triggered motivation,” Boynton said. “I’m more determined now to make sure that our program continues to be good enough to be involved, to be part of this deal. Because it’s so cool. There’s nothing like it. There is nothing like the tournament.”

