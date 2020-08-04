With the Big 12’s football format determined — nine conference games plus one non-conference home game — is it conceivable the best non-con game on the slate is Tulsa at Oklahoma State?
We’ll see how schedules are altered over the next several days, but right now? Yeah. I think it is.
Here’s what we’re looking at as of Tuesday afternoon...
OSU-TU, Sept. 12
The Cowboys’ other scheduled non-conference game is against Western Illinois on Sept. 19. That’s an FCS opponent. Surely the Pokes prefer FBS Tulsa.
TU is a somewhat traditional opponent Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg can work closely with in terms of COVID-19 protocol. It’s an FBS program that will give the Cowboys a fairly stern challenge, but shouldn’t pose any real danger to the Pokes losing.
It is also scheduled for Sept. 12. That gives OSU three weeks to recover from/adjust to any pandemic-related issues that arise before the Cowboys head to TCU for their Big 12 opener.
Add the bonus of intrastate interest and this is an ideal game for OSU to play. At least, as close to ideal as you can get under such difficult conditions.
Oklahoma vs. Missouri State, currently scheduled for Aug. 29 but likely to move into early-to-mid September
The Sooners officially lost Army on Tuesday, leaving FCS Mo State as the only non-conference opponent standing.
I suppose Joe Castiglione could try to upgrade to better prepare OU for a potential Big 12 grind, but that means spending money to buy out a team that has been a willing partner the past several weeks in terms of coronavirus safety procedures.
This feels locked in, with the only question being the date.
Texas vs. South Florida (Sept. 5) or UTEP (Sept. 19)
USF is the worthier foe, but worthy is sort of out the window this year. It’s important for teams to play safe games, not just strong ones.
Seems easier to pull off an intrastate game under current conditions, and so I would expect the Longhorns to keep the Miners on their schedule. They could keep the scheduled date and still have two weeks before opening the Big 12 at Kansas State.
One more thing — Texas-USF was a lot juicier when Charlie Strong coached the Bulls. That job belongs to Jeff Scott now.
Baylor vs. Incarnate Word (Sept. 19) or Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26)
This is tricky.
La Tech won 10 games and shut out Miami in the Independence Bowl last year. The Bulldogs would test the Bears.
Incarnate Word is an FCS program that has only been playing for 11 years. It’s also in San Antonio.
Intrastate games should be desirable, and Incarnate Word can reach Waco in less than three hours via I-35.
One problem — the San Antonio Express-News reported UIW delayed fall sports athletes’ return to campus because of a COVID surge in that region. That plus any uncertainty over FCS schools’ testing capacity makes this a difficult call for Baylor AD Mack Rhoades.
Iowa State vs. South Dakota (Sept. 5), Ball State (Sept. 12) or UNLV (Sept. 19)
No idea what Cyclones AD Jamie Pollard does here.
I’d probably ask out of the South Dakota game first since it’s an FCS opponent.
I’d probably keep Ball State out of good faith, since Pollard just scheduled the Cardinals after losing ISU’s annual game against Iowa.
TCU vs. To Be Determined
The Frogs lost their opener at Cal when the Pac-12 shut down non-conference games.
They lost Prairie View when the SWAC postponed fall sports.
They appeared to lose SMU on Monday night when the Big 12 decreed the one non-conference game must be a home one. Frogs-Mustangs is scheduled for Dallas Sept. 26.
Maybe the Mustangs are willing to bus to Fort Worth instead. If they are, SMU-TCU ranks alongside TU-OSU as the Big 12’s most interesting non-cons.
Kansas State vs. Buffalo (Sept. 5) or North Dakota (Sept. 12)
Buffalo won eight games and the Bahamas Bowl last year. It’s a much better matchup for K-State than North Dakota, which is not to be confused with North Dakota State.
Question: Who has been through less coronavirus hell, folks in New York or folks in North Dakota? That might ultimately determine who the Wildcats play. That and whichever opposing AD convinces K-State officials that their testing is abundant enough.
West Virginia vs. Eastern Kentucky, Sept. 12
The Mountaineers had Florida State and Maryland scheduled and are now down to this.
COVID-19 (bleep)s.
Texas Tech: To Be Determined
The Red Raiders lost Arizona, Alabama State and then, with Monday’s Big 12 decision, their game at UTEP.
Chris Level of Rivals’ RedRaiderSports.com speculated Tuesday: “I believe Texas Tech’s season will begin at home Sept. 12 and UTEP will no longer be on the schedule.”
That’s in reference to the possibility the Miners would be willing to travel to Lubbock instead.
Kansas vs. Southern Illinois, currently scheduled for Aug. 29 but likely to move into September
KU AD Jeff Long found SIU to replace New Hampshire a week ago. Good thing, since the Jayhawks are no longer playing previously-scheduled Boston College and Coastal Carolina.
Featured video: Big 12 announces 2020 football scheduling plan
2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
The Big 12 preseason team, voted on by media members, was announced Thursday. Chuba Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last seaso…
From Guerin Emig: Sam Ehlinger will likely be the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, scheduled to be announced this week, which is…