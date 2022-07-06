Guerin Emig: Homefield advantage pushes OU over OSU atop summertime Big 12 football ranking

The only thing more puzzling than future Big 12 Conference membership is current Big 12 football, where everything we thought we knew is in question.

Baylor won last year’s league championship on the strength of its defense. Oklahoma State came within a pylon of last year’s league championship on the strength of its defense.

Oklahoma, embodiment of the Big 12’s “we can’t stop you but just try to stop us” modern football manifesto, didn’t even make it to Arlington and settled for the Alamo Bowl. Now Brent Venables coaches the Sooners with a new offensive coordinator, a new quarterback and a new way of life.

“Look, we’re an open book. We’re very transparent, honest,” Venables said in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s closed-book exodus to USC. “This is who we are. This is the front porch or our program. It’s about transformation.”

It sure is, and not just in Norman.

Gary Patterson no longer coaches TCU. That’s like Joey Chestnut no longer eating hot dogs.

Sonny Dykes leads the Horned Frogs now. Joey McGuire, who sounds like he ought to be on the Disney Channel, coaches Texas Tech.

Mike Gundy is back for an 18th season in Stillwater, though he’s breaking in new defensive coordinator Derek Mason. Neal Brown returns at West Virginia, though he’s breaking in new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Mountaineers new quarterback JT Daniels used to be at Georgia and USC. Kansas State new quarterback Adrian Martinez used to be at Nebraska.

Texas new quarterback Quinn Ewers used to be at Ohio State. He reportedly made a bunch of name, image and likeness money in his four months in Columbus.

Ewers should probably focus on making coach Steve Sarkisian a bunch of money in Austin, and restoring some Darrell Royal-era dignity around Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Brock Purdy no longer quarterbacks Iowa State. Charlie Kolar and Breece Hall are former Cyclones. Coach Matt Campbell has gone from rising to falling star after ISU’s 7-6 2021. These are strange days in Ames.

These are strange days everywhere across this league. Here’s how nutty Big 12 football has suddenly become: The only program we can count on is Kansas.

Bless your soul for beating the Longhorns last year, Lance Leipold, but that does nothing to change your 2022 fate. Lock in the Jayhawks at No. 10, same as they ever were.

Pencil in Texas Tech at No. 9. The Red Raiders’ last winning Big 12 season was 2009. It has become tiresome in Lubbock.

From there?

(Deeeeeep breath)

(Looooong face rub)

(Slooooow head shake)

OK.

Here goes...

8 – West Virginia

Daniels should be an upgrade over 2020-21 starter Jarret Doege, but his offense is really going to miss back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Leddie Brown.

7 – TCU

Seriously, I can’t picture a Horned Frogs game without Patterson brooding about something on the sideline. Sonny Dykes is about to smack into the old adage about replacing the coach who replaced the legend, not the legend himself.

6 – Iowa State

I still believe in Campbell and his faithful defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. I don’t know what to believe about Purdy successor Hunter Dekkers.

5 – Kansas State

Collin Klein is now K-State’s offensive coordinator, which means Martinez is going to carry the ball more than he throws it and Deuce Vaughn is going to get fewer touches. So that’s one good idea and one lousy one.

4 – Texas

Wishful thinking met harsh reality when the overhyped Longhorns got tossed around by Arkansas in week 2 of the ’21 season. Texas hosts Alabama in week 2 this Sept. 10. That feels like harsher reality.

3 – Baylor

Jaxon Player with Siaki Ika in the middle of Dave Aranda’s defensive line might be declared illegal by October. That’s a fortress of a foundation, but the Bears will miss Jalen Pitre, Terrel Bernard, Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith.

2 – OSU

I like Spencer Sanders as much as I do Dillon Gabriel. I like the Cowboys’ defensive potential under Mason as much as I do the Sooners’ under Venables.

I dislike, from OSU’s perspective, Bedlam being in Norman next Nov. 19. That’s the tiebreaker as it stands right now.

1 – OU

The Sooners are going to be fine offensively under Gabriel’s and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s direction. What they must do to recapture the Big 12 is get defenders like Jalen Redmond, D.J. Graham and Woodi Washington playing to their potential.

Former D-coordinator Alex Grinch never could fully unlock his best players. That is Venables’ charge.