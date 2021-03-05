Guerin Emig: Holder left OSU better than he found it, and Weiberg will find it challenging to follow suit

Mike Holder is about to leave Oklahoma State Athletics Inc. a lot better than he found it. That benefits Chad Weiberg, who transitions from Holder’s deputy to Holder’s successor as OSU athletic director July 1.
Lead sports football and men’s basketball are winning. So are OSU’s Olympic sports. That’s due to the Cowboys' playing and coaching, mainly, but let’s remember Holder’s fundraising artistry provided those players and coaches competitive facilities, resources and, for the coaches, salaries.
Weiberg inherits a department that looks good and plays better. In some respects it’s the ideal time to take control. Weiberg knows this, having spent the past three and a half years as the Cowboys’ AD-in-waiting.
And Weiberg knows this, having been second-in-command that long: In some respects it’s a brutal time to take the big chair.
Last September, as OSU publicized pandemic-induced layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts, Holder estimated a $30 million budget deficit for his department. The Cowboys felt it then. They feel it now.
Just the other day when I asked wrestling coach John Smith if he felt the effects of the pandemic, he said: “Absolutely. Yeah, I look at my check every month. It’s a big difference. And it’s OK. What coach Holder has done, it’s OK. It takes some leadership. You’ve got to make some decisions.”
Weiberg has made his share over a 22-year career in athletic administration. He has made some big ones as Holder’s first officer since May of 2017.
Now, he makes THE decisions. It’s his name on the news release announcing OSU’s strategy concerning the budget or fan attendance or player and staff health and safety amid the pandemic.
That leadership quality Smith referred to comes in handy in times of crisis. Holder had it. Now Weiberg must show it.
He must steer his department through the pandemic, through the results of the NCAA Appeals Committee’s decision on OSU basketball violations, and then through gosh knows what else.
It won’t be long before OSU athletes can profit off their name, image and likeness. That ramps up stress for university compliance personnel worried about a new frontier for shady boosters, and for coaches worried about NIL complicating their recruiting efforts.
Weiberg must manage his coaches’ concerns about the transfer portal. He must be sympathetic to his athletes’ feelings about social issues, now that they have discovered the power of their voice and are more emboldened to use it.
He must represent his coaches’ and players’ interests at meetings on new-wave topics like the portal, NIL and social media influence.
Weiberg must represent his university at Big 12 Conference meetings. Those will get dicey before long, with the league’s media deals due to expire in 2025 and realignment buzz sure to accompany that timeline.
Weiberg should be familiar with that wringer, at least. Holder powered through Big 12 soap operas in 2011 and ’15. He can impart some dos and don’ts on his successor.
Weiberg is familiar with Mike Gundy, whose quirks present their own unique challenge. He has seen Holder manage Gundy’s personality and contract long enough. More dos and don’ts, then.
Weiberg has been around coaches, players and administrators at Kansas State, Texas Tech and OSU long enough that none of this should blindside him.
His OSU bio states that he is “responsible for the day-to-day operations of the athletics department.” It isn’t like he has been fetching Holder’s coffee for three and a half years.
There are days after July 1 that should feel very familiar even if his job title has changed. Other days, especially as they relate to college sports phenomena that Holder barely encountered, will feel strange. They will have the potential to be taxing.
I imagine Weiberg would prefer the word “challenging.” No doubt he will relish meeting the task.
Assuming he does, the Cowboys should keep winning.
And when the day arrives for the next AD to take over, Weiberg will have left OSU Athletics Inc. better than he found it.