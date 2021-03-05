Guerin Emig: Holder left OSU better than he found it, and Weiberg will find it challenging to follow suit

Weiberg has made his share over a 22-year career in athletic administration. He has made some big ones as Holder’s first officer since May of 2017.

Now, he makes THE decisions. It’s his name on the news release announcing OSU’s strategy concerning the budget or fan attendance or player and staff health and safety amid the pandemic.

That leadership quality Smith referred to comes in handy in times of crisis. Holder had it. Now Weiberg must show it.

He must steer his department through the pandemic, through the results of the NCAA Appeals Committee’s decision on OSU basketball violations, and then through gosh knows what else.

It won’t be long before OSU athletes can profit off their name, image and likeness. That ramps up stress for university compliance personnel worried about a new frontier for shady boosters, and for coaches worried about NIL complicating their recruiting efforts.

Weiberg must manage his coaches’ concerns about the transfer portal. He must be sympathetic to his athletes’ feelings about social issues, now that they have discovered the power of their voice and are more emboldened to use it.