Guerin Emig: Give me OSU over Texas to start Big 12 football season

I trust Mike Gundy more than Steve Sarkisian.

I like the fact that Spencer Sanders enters his third year as Gundy’s starting quarterback while Sarkisian must break in Sam Ehlinger’s replacement.

I like Texas’ defense OK, but not as much as I like OSU’s. I’ll take my chances with Tre Sterling, Kolby Harvell-Peel, Tanner McCalister, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trace Ford and Tyler Lacy.

I realize the Horns beat the Pokes in Stillwater last year, and that a lot of folks are still gaga over what Casey Thompson and Bijan Robinson did in Texas’ Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado.

Thompson and Robinson do have a load of potential at quarterback and lead running back. Sarkisian does have the potential to succeed where predecessor Tom Herman did not.

But right now? In the middle of summer? Give me accomplishment over potential. Give me OSU at No. 3 and Texas at No. 4.

---

Shaun: Thoughts on the NBA Finals?

Not many.