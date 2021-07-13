Guerin Emig: Give me OSU over Texas to start Big 12 football season

I received a text from my pal Shaun toward the end of vacation last Saturday. It was a four-parter. I think he missed me.
Let’s call this one “Making Up for Lost Time.”
Shaun: OU was picked No. 1 in the Big 12 preseason poll. Kansas was No. 10. Clearly you didn’t vote.
My buddy likes to tease me for being a KU alum, especially leading up to, during and after football season. I get it. Comes with the territory.
I did vote, actually. My ballot:
1 – Oklahoma
2 – Iowa State
3 – Oklahoma State
4 – Texas
5 – TCU
6 – West Virginia
7 – Kansas State
8 – Baylor
9 – Texas Tech
10 – Kansas
The only difference between my ballot and the league's preseason ballot of 39 voters? Three and four. I prefer the Cowboys to the Longhorns.
I trust Mike Gundy more than Steve Sarkisian.
I like the fact that Spencer Sanders enters his third year as Gundy’s starting quarterback while Sarkisian must break in Sam Ehlinger’s replacement.
I like Texas’ defense OK, but not as much as I like OSU’s. I’ll take my chances with Tre Sterling, Kolby Harvell-Peel, Tanner McCalister, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trace Ford and Tyler Lacy.
I realize the Horns beat the Pokes in Stillwater last year, and that a lot of folks are still gaga over what Casey Thompson and Bijan Robinson did in Texas’ Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado.
Thompson and Robinson do have a load of potential at quarterback and lead running back. Sarkisian does have the potential to succeed where predecessor Tom Herman did not.
But right now? In the middle of summer? Give me accomplishment over potential. Give me OSU at No. 3 and Texas at No. 4.
---
Shaun: Thoughts on the NBA Finals?
Not many.
I appreciate that the Bucks and Suns are a lot more organic than superteams like the Lakers, Clippers and Nets. I’m good with Chris Paul getting his due and Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Devin Booker as a sort of LeBron James vs. Steph Curry 2.0.
I just can’t get into it. Could be that I’m still coming down from LeBron vs. Steph. Could be malaise from how miserable the Thunder were last season.
All I know is I have watched more of the U.S. Olympic Team’s exhibition losses than any of the Suns’ or Bucks’ Finals wins.
---
Shaun: Tokyo Olympics – zero fans!!
Yeah, the run-up to the Summer Games has been more like a (bleep)-up.
We have the aforementioned basketball problems, made worse by Stephen A. Smith’s foul-mouthed garbage about Nigeria.
We have controversy over drug tests and medal presentations related to USA Track and Field.
We have controversy related to USA Gymnastics. Because gymnastics.
We have controversy over trans athletes and political athletes and vaccinated athletes. And it’s all exhausting if you pay enough attention.
At least we still have Simone Biles. If there is one athlete who can singlehandedly reignite the Olympic flame, it’s this extraordinary woman.
We just have to make it to her first triple-twisting quadruple backflip is all.
---
Shaun: Tampa Bay has won two Stanley Cups in a row. Poor Canada.
No kidding.
Montreal was the last Canadian-based NHL franchise to win the Cup in 1993. Among the renowned American hockey hotbeds to have won it since: Los Angeles (twice), Anaheim, Dallas, Carolina, St. Louis and Tampa Bay (thrice).
That feels... wrong.
My friend is onto something. Until the Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canucks, Flames, Senators or Jets drink from the Cup again, they should change the first word in the Canadian national anthem from “O” to “Poor.”