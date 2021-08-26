Guerin Emig: Future of OSU athletics depends not on OU or Pac-12 but Cowboys' own courage

Whatever form the post-OU/Texas Big 12 takes – hold at eight or expand to some even number – OSU must be out front in football. The Cowboys must win even bigger than Mike Gundy already has, while scheduling even bolder.

That way, they get more folks to watch them.

They might not have the national brand OU and Texas do, and might never approach those schools’ 50-percent market values, but they can attract viewers. They can attract consumers who pay to stream individual games after cutting the cord on traditional cable, an irreversible trend that will heavily influence market value moving forward.

Folks gravitate to dominant teams, to playoff teams certainly.

Look at that revised Big 12 membership again. You telling me OSU can’t make a future 12-team playoff – more on the importance of playoff expansion in a column coming soon – from that setup?

You telling me OSU can’t be dominant in a Big 12 that picks off a couple American Athletic Conference schools to get back to 10 members? Or in a Big 12 that adds Brigham Young and Boise State?

The Cowboys are going to need their most institutional coach to take their most valued program to another level moving forward. This isn’t beyond Gundy’s grasp.