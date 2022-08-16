Guerin Emig: Fun with the preseason top 25: Longhorns and Sooners and Bears oh my, but where are the Cowboys?

The Associated Press has released its initial college football top 25. This is of little significance as it relates to the 2022 season, but of great value to those of us aching for preseason content.

I thought we’d have a little fun with some of the more noteworthy ballots. Here we go...

David Thompson of the Fayetteville (N.C.) Observers ranks Oklahoma No. 5 and Oklahoma State No. 7. Mmm... Delicious.

I have no idea if we’ll get a 2021 Big 12 Championship rematch next Dec. 3, but Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register does. He ranks OSU and Baylor No. 8 and No. 9, well ahead of his third ranked Big 12 team in No. 18 OU.

Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com ranks OU No. 5, Texas No. 17, Baylor No. 24 and leaves out OSU altogether. At Eskimo Joe’s, home of The Fowl Thang, they refer to Baird’s ballot as The Foul Thing.

Ryan Pritt of the Charleston (W. Va.) Gazette-Mail ranks Texas at No. 10, Baylor at No. 12, Kansas State at No. 14, OU at No. 16 and OSU at No. 17. If the Sooners and Cowboys finish fourth and fifth in this year’s Big 12 race, we may all be in college football counseling through the winter of ’23.

Pritt isn’t the only voter to include K-State. Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman and Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star rank the Wildcats No. 25. These guys are as fascinated as I am about the marriage of new Cats offensive coordinator Collin Klein (remember him?) and new Cats QB1 Adrian Martinez.

Brian Fonseca of NJ.com omits defending Big 12 champ Baylor but does rank Texas at No. 17. Not that anyone in Waco will notice.

Dustin Dopirak of the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times ranks OU No. 11, OSU No. 13, Texas No. 15 and Baylor No. 16. Pretty encouraging, right? Depends on how you come down on the conference realignment wars. Dopirak also ranks USC No. 4, Utah No. 8 and Oregon No. 10.

Darren Haynes of WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. ranks five SEC teams – Bama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 3, Texas A&M at No. 8, LSU at No. 10 and Auburn at No. 11 – before ranking his first Big 12 squad, No. 12 OSU. Angling for that ESPN gig, are we Mr. Haynes?

Ron Counts of the Idaho Statesman and Adam Zucker of CBS Sports rank Utah State No. 25. They should expect roses from Nick Saban, whose Crimson Tide open the season by hosting USU. (Bama travels to Texas in Week 2.)

Ben Portnoy of The State ranks current AAC and future Big 12 teams Houston (No. 18), Cincinnati (No. 23) and UCF (No. 25). If AAC commissioner Mike Aresco sends Portnoy roses, they’re likely to be dead.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network ranks Miami No. 4. Wishful thinking on Brett’s part but also mine. College football is a lot more fun when The U is big and bad.

Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch ranks Kentucky No. 10. Sticking it to John Calipari is always a delight... UK: Football School.

David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News ranks Boise State No. 24 and Appalachian State No. 25. The doorbell at the Jablonski home plays “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

The same goes for Steve Virgen of the Albuquerque Journal. He ranks Fresno State No. 20, Boise State No. 23 and San Diego State No. 24.