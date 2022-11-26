Guerin Emig: Frustration as unavoidable as the weather on a dreary OSU football Saturday

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State lost to a 4-7 West Virginia team on a Saturday where if you were outside you just tried not to catch pneumonia, never mind a pass. The result made the Cowboys 7-5 at the end of a regular season they started 5-0 and 6-1.

If ever Mike Gundy had a right to be frustrated, this was it.

“Overall I’m not frustrated,” OSU’s head coach countered following the 24-19 setback, his hair still dripping from under his ball cap. “The only time I would get frustrated is if our guys weren’t competing and playing hard. And I have not seen that this year. I’m fairly certain I did not see that today.”

The Cowboys played hard. They also dropped some passes, missed some tackles and ran some strange plays, some involving a freshman quarterback asked to throw 42 passes through the cold, windy rain.

This wasn’t Garret Rangel’s fault. He deserved better than his 18-of-42 stat line.

This wasn’t any of his teammates’ fault. Not on a day there were about as many missing OSU starters as there were empty Boone Pickens Stadium seats.

The mood was the story, not the specifics from the game. It matched the weather.

“I don’t know, man. Football is a ‘next man up’ sport,” linebacker Mason Cobb said to the suggestion all of those injured starters set OSU up for failure. “I don’t think people getting hurt should be an issue. The next guy should be able to come in and do what the guy who was there before did. We’ve been practicing all spring, summer and fall. So yeah it is frustrating.”

That feeling was going to seep in whether Gundy wanted it to or not.

“I hate losing. A lot of us hate losing,” defensive lineman Sione Asi said. “The biggest thing is as long as we do our part and those around us do their part, we can only control what we can control at the end of the day. But yeah it is frustrating.”

It has been one thing after another since OSU beat Texas to improve to 6-1 five weeks ago. That was a win made possible by the “next man up” mantra. Things looked so hopeful then.

Now they must come to grips with a 4-5 Big 12 Conference record and hope the Texas Bowl invites them.

Circumstances are what they are. Gundy reminded us of some Saturday in postgame.

“My job is to evaluate what’s available for us and where we’re at, and evaluate coaches and concepts and schemes based on the availability of players,” he said. “This was a little unusual because we’d have some availability through the week and then not at the end of the week. That threw us curve balls.”

The problem is fans tend to see a team’s overall record through all of those circumstances, especially if that team spoiled those fans with a 12-win 2021 season capped by a Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame.

“I get it, that fan bases will be a little upset,” OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason said Saturday. “My shoulders gotta be big enough to handle it whenever it comes my way. I’m good with that.”

Another problem: Coaches, even while maintaining some perspective over why things go wrong, see another scenario where things break right.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn was digesting OSU’s 28-13 Bedlam loss at Oklahoma last Saturday night when he said: “We had a chance to have a really special year. I’m disappointed in that aspect of it.”

Dunn knows his offense was dealt a tough hand due to quarterback Spencer Sanders’ injured throwing shoulder, and his on again/off again availability over the past month as a result. He knows he has taken personnel hits at running back and receiver and across his offensive line.

It still kills him that the Cowboys left plays and points that could have beaten West Virginia in the puddles on their field.

“The hardest part for me is I felt like we had this one,” Dunn said Saturday. “The Cowboys didn’t get beat today, I felt like we kind of beat ourselves.”

Gundy didn’t have to admit to being frustrated, by this loss and the other three since the Texas game, for everyone to feel it in his program.

“Not frustrated,” he insisted Saturday. “I understand the situation. I know what’s going on. It gives me a little bit of an advantage.”

The fact is everyone is aware of OSU’s situation. They see that 5-0 and 6-1 became 7-5. That is as harsh a reality as Saturday’s damp chill.

“Sometimes the ball just doesn’t roll your way, and sometimes the tables just turn,” Cowboys receiver Brennan Presley said of what could have been, and what became instead. “Whether it’s injuries or anything else you can point to, things happened and didn’t go our way.”