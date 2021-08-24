Guerin Emig: For OSU, Tuesday was about Pac-12's updated expansion timeline, not Pac-12's Big Ten/ACC alliance

Also worth adding to the conversation: Kliavkoff told the Mercury News the Pac-12’s initial decision was whether or not to expand, not to determine who to bring in.

Those schools Kliavkoff has heard from? They just want to know whether they are in the game right now, not whether they are in position to win it.

It sounds like they are about to find out, OSU included.

I think the Cowboys would feel better about their prospects if Kliavkoff had told media Tuesday: "With this alliance in place and playoff expansion still under consideration, we need to be deliberate and thorough with any notions of our expansion."

Nope. The Pac-12 is deciding whether to grow in the coming days, not weeks or months.

If the league votes “Yes,” the Cowboys should feel good. I’ve written it before — all things being equal OSU makes an attractive addition to a Pac-12 Conference that could use some sprucing up. It would bring strength to a Pac-12 that could use some football bulk (two appearances over the playoff’s seven years).