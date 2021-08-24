Guerin Emig: For OSU, Tuesday was about Pac-12's updated expansion timeline, not Pac-12's Big Ten/ACC alliance

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC announced an alliance Tuesday that had no immediate impact around here.
Oklahoma is headed for the SEC regardless of what the rest of college athletics does.
The Big 12 is headed for trouble.
“The Big 12 matters to college athletics,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips claimed on the alliance’s media Zoom.
The Big 12 matters a lot less without OU and Texas around to raise the league’s profile and media market value.
Oklahoma State is headed for trouble unless it can escape the Big 12. Its most hopeful route is via Pac-12 admission.
On that note, the most interesting thing that Pac-12 George Kliavkoff said Tuesday didn’t occur during the alliance Zoom, but after it when he told national reporters his league would make a decision about expansion before the end of this week.
Last week, Kliavkoff told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “I am not actively poaching any school or convincing anyone to leave their existing conference, but I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t listening to schools that wanted to go in the Pac-12. We’ve had a lot of them reach out.”
You can be sure OSU is among them. What matters is how the Cowboys are received.
On that note, what matters is the timeline. Kliavkoff’s Tuesday update doesn’t sound encouraging.
Last Thursday, he told the San Jose Mercury News: “We’ll have a decision in the next couple weeks about whether or not we’re looking at expansion.”
I wasn’t encouraged by that timeline, even, just because I have been through this before with the Big 12’s past expansion dalliances and realize the amount of study and data involved.
Kliavkoff and Pac-12 heads of state have been engulfed by OU’s and Texas’ move to the SEC for the past month, and what to do in response. They came up with an alliance with the Big Ten and ACC, however performative that came across Tuesday.
Could the conference fully vet an expansion commitment while formulating plans with the Big Ten and ACC over the past three or four weeks? I suppose so.
Maybe everything Kliavkoff did regarding the three-conference alliance was under the presumption this needed to happen with 14 Pac-12 teams instead of 12. It’s here we should probably introduce the fact that the Big Ten and ACC are both 14-member football leagues. Symmetry and all that.
Also worth adding to the conversation: Kliavkoff told the Mercury News the Pac-12’s initial decision was whether or not to expand, not to determine who to bring in.
Those schools Kliavkoff has heard from? They just want to know whether they are in the game right now, not whether they are in position to win it.
It sounds like they are about to find out, OSU included.
I think the Cowboys would feel better about their prospects if Kliavkoff had told media Tuesday: "With this alliance in place and playoff expansion still under consideration, we need to be deliberate and thorough with any notions of our expansion."
Nope. The Pac-12 is deciding whether to grow in the coming days, not weeks or months.
If the league votes “Yes,” the Cowboys should feel good. I’ve written it before — all things being equal OSU makes an attractive addition to a Pac-12 Conference that could use some sprucing up. It would bring strength to a Pac-12 that could use some football bulk (two appearances over the playoff’s seven years).
I just don’t know how equal things are now that OU, Texas and the SEC have thrown everything out of whack.
“I wouldn’t say this is a reaction to Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Tuesday of the three-league alliance.
Sure it is. It is a reaction to OU’s and Texas’ move and the SEC’s interest in gaining power and ESPN’s increased prominence and a whole slew of issues related to autonomy, governance and revenue.
The Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten had to do something. Thus an alliance that specifies nothing, at least yet, and isn’t even in contract form.
The news of the day wasn’t the alliance or anything any of the commissioners said in its unveiling.
The news of the day was what one commissioner said after the fact, and how anxious OSU must be about it.