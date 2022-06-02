Guerin Emig: For a man who's 'been through hell,' Chad Weiberg strikes steady, encouraging presence at Big 12 meetings

IRVING, Texas — Chad Weiberg ate lunch Thursday with Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione seated immediately to his right, UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir to his left and Texas AD Chris Del Conte and Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt across the table.

It was a visual for Big 12 Conference volatility. UCF is on its way into the league, OU and Texas are on their way out and here was Weiberg, officially on the Oklahoma State athletic director job for 11 months, right in the middle of it.

Between bites of salad, Weiberg conversed with Castiglione, who might not be public enemy No. 1 in Stillwater but is in the running, as comfortably as he had just visited with Baylor AD Mack Rhoades in the hallway. In another hour Weiberg would engage West Virginia AD Shane Lyons while walking a Four Seasons Las Colinas corridor.

At some point during day two of these Big 12 spring meetings it had to dawn on attendees: If coaches like Mike Gundy represent OSU’s competitive fortunes moving forward in the Big 12, administrators like Weiberg and OSU president Kayse Shrum, who was introduced alongside Weiberg last July 1, are who truly carry the Cowboys ahead.

That is a good thing.

“Chad is following a guy that’s unflappable,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said at the end of Thursday’s meetings, referring to former OSU AD Mike Holder. “Mike, we used to call him ‘EF Holder.’ Whenever he talked, people got quiet and listened.”

There is an unflappable quality to Weiberg, too, isn't there?

“Yeah,” Bowlsby said, “there sure is.”

There would have to be.

“Y’know, he’s been through hell,” Bowlsby said. “He and Kayse started in the middle of a huge brushfire.”

The pandemic and name, image and likeness crackled July 1. By Aug. 1, OU and Texas were making googly eyes at the SEC and that brushfire felt more like a towering inferno.

“I think Dr. Shrum and I felt good that we were going to be fine moving forward,” Weiberg reflected Thursday. “It’s just there was uncertainty about what that meant. What did that mean at the time given all of the changing landscape?”

Weiberg did a couple things to prove his this-is-gonna-be-OK inclination correct. He dove into enough data to be assured that OSU Athletics was a coveted market-value enterprise, with or without OU. And he stiff-armed any notions that the Sooners’ Big 12 exodus was personal.

That attitude has prevailed the past 10 months. It was evident Thursday.

Asked about the awkwardness of carrying on business as usual alongside OU representatives who have at least one toe out the door, Weiberg said: “I think that’s a great word for it. Awkward. I don’t think it’s bad or anything like that. It just is awkward at this stage. It’s nobody’s fault, it just is what it is. Right? I don’t think there’s any way around that.

“I don’t take it as a personal thing. This was a decision they made that they felt was best for their institution. If that’s what’s right for them, then I get it. We’re just in a transitional period of time. It’s going to be awkward. It’s just going to be different than it ever has been before.”

“Different than it ever has been before” encapsulates Weiberg’s 11-month tenure. It encapsulates these meetings, where incoming Big 12 members mingle with outgoing ones and everything is presided over by a soon-to-be-retired commissioner.

Weiberg doesn’t sound the least bit deterred. He sounds encouraged, actually, maybe a little emboldened.

“With all of the different circumstances early on I felt to some degree I was playing defense the whole time, to put it in sports terms,” he said. “Now we’re starting to figure out our response to all the different issues. I feel like we’re starting to get on offense, and that feels good.”

Offense in regard to?

“That’s name, image and likeness. That’s our response to the Supreme Court’s Alston case ruling,” he said. “It’s the NCAA basketball decision (that kept OSU out of the 2022 postseason) and getting that behind us. And then conference realignment, bringing in the four new schools and figuring out how we’re going to move forward there.”

The truth is Weiberg had a head start diving into the turmoil.

We recall his being Holder’s deputy AD for four years before assuming command, but don't forget his being Hocutt’s Texas Tech deputy from 2015-17, and his being Kansas State associate AD from 2008-15. He used to attend Big 12 meetings when Holder or Hocutt had NCAA committee duties.

Asked what he enjoyed about grinds like this week’s, Weiberg said: “I don’t know, just being around my colleagues, a lot of them I’ve worked with for a long time. Some of them I’ve worked for.”

Weiberg’s experience works in his, and OSU’s, favor here.

His people skills work best.

What is it Hocutt says about him? “Whoever he’s talking to in a particular moment feels like they are the most important person in the world.”

That should serve an athletic director well at a time like this.

“Yeah, I hope so. I certainly hope so,” Weiberg said. “I think with every industry, business, or enterprise, so much of it in the end is about relationships. How you work with people. We’re people that are trying to solve these problems.

“So hopefully I’ve been able to build relationships that will help with that.”

I don’t know how many problems are being solved here at Big 12 spring meetings. I know Weiberg is advancing solutions.

“He’s thoughtful, articulate. He’s a good contributor in our meetings,” Bowlsby said. “No, he’s fit right in and done a great job.”

I know Weiberg’s presence here reflects well on OSU, and bodes well for the Cowboys.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.