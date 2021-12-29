 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Time for OSU receivers to step up
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Time for OSU receivers to step up

123021-tul-spt-emigpostcard2 osuwrs

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is defended by West Virginia safety Sean Mahone (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 Kathleen Batten

Tulsa World Columnist Guerin Emig and OSU Reporter Eli Lederman talk about the Cowboys matchup with Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl represents a big opportunity for Oklahoma State’s wide receivers.

Notre Dame defends the pass OK, ranking 40th among FBS programs, but will be missing its best defensive player in safety Kyle Hamilton.

The Fighting Irish could adjust their pass coverage without Hamilton, but as it stands right now?

"It’s mano a mano most of the time," OSU receiver Brennan Presley said. "When you’re in one-on-ones and Spencer (Sanders, OSU’s quarterback) is getting pressured, you have to get open quick and give him an outlet. You have to play tough.

Maybe that outlet will be Presley. Recall his 118-yard, 3-touchdown breakout against Miami in last year’s Cheez-It Bowl.

Most likely that outlet will be Tay Martin, whose four 100-yard games this season represent the only triple-digit performances by OSU’s receiving corps.

