Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Quest to convert Spencer Sanders into "Rudy" viewer continues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders admitted a couple weeks ago he had not seen the movie “Rudy.”

“No disrespect,” he explained. “I was outside, not watching TV, as a kid.”

Anyway, I asked Sanders during his Wednesday Fiesta Bowl media session if he had corrected that mistake.

“No,” he said. “I should definitely make some time to watch ‘Rudy.’ I think I know what you're talking about, though. Is that where he tries out?”

A walk-on. He always wanted to play for Notre Dame. He’s like a 5-6 walk-on defensive end. He gets a snap and I guess got a sack. Did he get a sack in that one? Yeah. Feel-good story.

“I’m trying to think,” Sanders said. “I know the main character, but I can’t think of the actor’s name. I’m trying to think of another movie he plays in. But no, I have not seen the movie. I’m sorry.”

A few things for the record here...

One, Sanders has been a good sport during our back-and-forth since I asked the original question in Stillwater. Good on him for that.