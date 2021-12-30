Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Quest to convert Spencer Sanders into "Rudy" viewer continues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders admitted a couple weeks ago he had not seen the movie “Rudy.”
“No disrespect,” he explained. “I was outside, not watching TV, as a kid.”
Anyway, I asked Sanders during his Wednesday Fiesta Bowl media session if he had corrected that mistake.
“No,” he said. “I should definitely make some time to watch ‘Rudy.’ I think I know what you're talking about, though. Is that where he tries out?”
A walk-on. He always wanted to play for Notre Dame. He’s like a 5-6 walk-on defensive end. He gets a snap and I guess got a sack. Did he get a sack in that one? Yeah. Feel-good story.
“I’m trying to think,” Sanders said. “I know the main character, but I can’t think of the actor’s name. I’m trying to think of another movie he plays in. But no, I have not seen the movie. I’m sorry.”
A few things for the record here...
One, Sanders has been a good sport during our back-and-forth since I asked the original question in Stillwater. Good on him for that.
Two, I like “Rudy” but it’s hardly a top-10 sports movie for me. I just figured anyone who plays college football has seen it. Like some inspirational rite of passage or something.
Three, before Wednesday’s session concluded, one of the reporters here covering Notre Dame told Sanders: “Sean Astin is the name of that actor. Being in South Bend, I have to know that.”
I got a half chuckle out of that.