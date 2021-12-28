 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: OSU defense must reverse recent bowl trend
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: OSU defense must reverse recent bowl trend

Oklahoma State’s ninth-year defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Joe Bob Clements, who is acting as a sort of interim defensive coordinator for Oklahoma State here at the Fiesta Bowl, touched on the collective longevity of the Cowboys’ defensive staff Tuesday.

“Me and Tim (Duffie, OSU’s cornerbacks coach) have been together for nine years,” said Clements, the Cowboys’ defensive line coach since 2013. “Dan (Hammerschmidt, the safeties coach), five or six. Greg (Richmond, the co-defensive line coach) 2018. We’ve been together a long time and there’s some cohesiveness that’s involved in that.”

That doesn’t mean OSU’s defensive efforts against Notre Dame Saturday will go off without a hitch. The four-year coordinator of that defense, Jim Knowles, works for Ohio State now.

The rest of the staff is still around, though, and very familiar with each other.

Here's the issue... That staff hasn't fared well in bowls since uniting in 2018.

OSU won last year’s Cheez-It Bowl over Miami, but not before the Hurricanes rolled up 512 yards, 27 first downs and 34 points.

Texas A&M won the 2019 Texas Bowl over the Cowboys thanks to 248 rushing yards.

OSU beat Missouri 38-33 to win the 2018 Liberty Bowl, but the Tigers amassed 637 yards and went 9-of-18 on third down.

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

