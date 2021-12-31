 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: One more difference between Mike Gundy and Marcus Freeman
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: One more difference between Mike Gundy and Marcus Freeman

010122-tul-spt-emigpostcard3 headcoaches

Marcus Freeman walks in surrounded by his family, captains and administration for a news conference Dec. 3 at the Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Ind., the day Notre Dame formally introduced Freeman as its new football coach.

 Michael Caterina, Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – My coverage of the Oklahoma State-Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl began with a column on the differences between the two head coaches, old pro Mike Gundy and brand newcomer Marcus Freeman.

The contrast continues right up to the Saturday’s game.

While Gundy says he has been involved in OSU’s defense since the month-old departure of coordinator Jim Knowles, Freeman, who was elevated from Notre Dame defensive coordinator to head coach following Brian Kelly’s departure for LSU, says he has steered mostly clear of the Fighting Irish offense.

“The only time I’m not involved on the defense is when we do good-on-good (starters against starters in practice),” Freeman said Friday morning. “Then I get a chance to run around there and be the ref. That’s my fun time, a chance to go out and run around and spot the ball and blow the whistle. When we go scout teams, I’m very involved with the defense.

“Our offensive staff has done a great job all year. I trust what we’re doing on the offensive side of the ball. And that’s what we’re going to do as we move into tomorrow.”

