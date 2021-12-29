Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Laughter and joy with OSU running back Jaylen Warren

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – We learned a little more about Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren during his Fiesta Bowl media session Wednesday morning.

He is committed.

Asked why he chose not to opt out of the bowl, Warren said: “I mean, I would play with these boys if we had five more games.”

He has a sense of humor.

Asked for a story about Beni Tonga, OSU’s player development specialist, Warren told a doozy.

“When I first came, (Tonga) was seeing what kind of girls I liked,” he said. “And there was a girl who was a little taller than me. I was like, ‘Nah, I wouldn’t go for a girl taller than me.’ He was like, ‘Why not?’ I made a joke. ‘I want to be the man in the relationship.’

“Later we go to his house, and his wife is taller than him. So I’m like, ‘Oh shoot!’ I was like, ‘Dang!’”

My favorite portion of Warren’s 10-minute interview session came when he asked about his family.