Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Laughter and joy with OSU running back Jaylen Warren
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Laughter and joy with OSU running back Jaylen Warren

123021-tul-spt-emigpostcard3 jaylenwarren

Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) is tripped up by Tulsa's Tyon Davis (0) and TieNeal Martin (7) of the college football game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

 SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – We learned a little more about Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren during his Fiesta Bowl media session Wednesday morning.

He is committed.

Asked why he chose not to opt out of the bowl, Warren said: “I mean, I would play with these boys if we had five more games.”

He has a sense of humor.

Asked for a story about Beni Tonga, OSU’s player development specialist, Warren told a doozy.

“When I first came, (Tonga) was seeing what kind of girls I liked,” he said. “And there was a girl who was a little taller than me. I was like, ‘Nah, I wouldn’t go for a girl taller than me.’ He was like, ‘Why not?’ I made a joke. ‘I want to be the man in the relationship.’

“Later we go to his house, and his wife is taller than him. So I’m like, ‘Oh shoot!’ I was like, ‘Dang!’”

My favorite portion of Warren’s 10-minute interview session came when he asked about his family.

“Everything I do kind of revolves around them,” he said. “Growing up, I've always wanted, especially my parents being divorced, to make them happy in a way. So I guess I just try to do my part on what can make they happy.

“Football doesn't make them happy. It's just me being happy makes them happy, and they know I love football. For us to see success with football, it kind of brings joy.”

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

