Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Kolby Harvell-Peel on (potentially) transferring Cowboys: Let them be
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Kolby Harvell-Peel on (potentially) transferring Cowboys: Let them be

West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith (15) is defended by Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy indicated this week that Tanner McCalister and Jayden Jernigan, two key defensive players who entered the transfer portal recently, will both be with the Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame Saturday.

“They put themselves (in the portal) to see what’s out there,” Gundy said Monday. “If there’s something they think is better they might take it. If not, they might come back.”

That opens the door to an interesting development – current teammates who try to persuade the two doubting Cowboys to remain in Stillwater.

To hear OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, however, that door is better left closed so McCalister and Jernigan can call their own shots.

“I just support them in whatever decision they are going to make,” Harvell-Peel said Tuesday. “They are my brothers before they are my teammates. For whatever reason they want to be in the portal, I’m going to support whatever decision they make...

“If they happen to leave, I am going to enjoy my time with them while they are here.”

Consider this the latest proof that when it comes to talking about college football players, it’s best to tune out college football coaches, media and fans and just listen to other players.

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

