Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Kasey Dunn expects OSU to attack perimeter more often, more effectively next season
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Kasey Dunn expects OSU to attack perimeter more often, more effectively next season

  • Updated
Oklahoma State wide receiver Blaine Green (28) stretches for a first down while being tackled by Baylor safety Jairon McVea (42) during the Big 12 Championship game between Oklahoma State and Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Things haven’t come easily for Kasey Dunn in his two years as Oklahoma State offensive coordinator. The pandemic fouled up 2020 for everybody. Injuries and some inconsistency bugged the Cowboys’ offense this season.

Regardless of those circumstances, Dunn will be scrutinized in year three. OSU’s offense must run smoother since the defense will likely take a step back without coordinator Jim Knowles and anchoring linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper.

To that end, The Oklahoman’s Jacob Unruh asked Dunn Wednesday morning about being better in 2022.

“If we can get to the point where we can spread it out a little bit more, take the pressure off the front, deal the football out to some skill kids and let them run in space, I think that is the key right now,” Dunn answered. “Because the defenses are just so good. They are bringing pressure from all over the place. When that happens, now you are relying on your front to block every single look that they see.

“They are not lining up in a 4-3, and just quarters every single time and bringing a blitz here and there. They are doing stuff all over the yard. It’s wild. It’s not your old-school defenses that we saw in the 2015 range.

“So you have got to be able to get the ball out on the perimeter, I think, and alleviate some of that and put numbers back in your favor. And like I said, take a lot of pressure off the offensive line. That’s the direction we have to go.

“And a lot of it is within recruiting and getting those guys out there that can make plays in space and give them the football and, ultimately, take the pressure off the quarterback and the offensive line.”

We’ll analyze Dunn’s response deeper as OSU heads toward March and spring practice. But as I read it today, it sounds like he needs a lot more from his receivers.

Which makes sense, since that’s the position he both coaches and expects the most out of.

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

