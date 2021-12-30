Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Jim Knowles' cigar smoke wafting over Cowboys in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Earlier this week when I asked Mike Gundy how much he would miss this Oklahoma State team, he worked in a really cool line that didn’t make my column:

“It’s been tough over the last few weeks to not have Jim Knowles here. In his own way he’s a part of this. It’s been tough to not listen to him out at practice complaining about what’s going on.”

The Cowboys haven’t had Knowles since a couple days after their Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor, when he left for Ohio State. Lately we have spent more time wondering who might coordinate OSU’s defense against Notre Dame in Knowles’ absence.

But it’s still interesting to here the 56-year-old cigar-smoking Philadelphian referenced during interviews. That cigar smoke lingers a little.

Joe Bob Clements, the defensive line coach all but deemed OSU’s interim defensive coordinator in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, reflected back to Knowles’ 2018 arrival the other day.