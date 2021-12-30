Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Jim Knowles' cigar smoke wafting over Cowboys in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Earlier this week when I asked Mike Gundy how much he would miss this Oklahoma State team, he worked in a really cool line that didn’t make my column:
“It’s been tough over the last few weeks to not have Jim Knowles here. In his own way he’s a part of this. It’s been tough to not listen to him out at practice complaining about what’s going on.”
The Cowboys haven’t had Knowles since a couple days after their Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor, when he left for Ohio State. Lately we have spent more time wondering who might coordinate OSU’s defense against Notre Dame in Knowles’ absence.
But it’s still interesting to here the 56-year-old cigar-smoking Philadelphian referenced during interviews. That cigar smoke lingers a little.
Joe Bob Clements, the defensive line coach all but deemed OSU’s interim defensive coordinator in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, reflected back to Knowles’ 2018 arrival the other day.
“I was excited when Jim took the job because I liked the way they played defense at Duke,” Clements said. “I thought it was a very aggressive style of defense. I knew that there would have to be some adjustments as far as going into the Big 12 with that defense.
“We asked Jim what his thoughts were and what his biggest shocks were after his first year of being a defense coordinator in the Big 12. And it was simple: Their offense was trying to score a touchdown every single snap. It’s hard to call a defense when they’re not just trying to get first downs. They’re trying to score touchdowns on you.”
That shock to Knowles’ system is part of the narrative that grew around him the past four seasons. By November and it was clear he was coordinating the best Cowboys defense anyone could remember, the narrative became something of a legend.
The legend lives just a little bit longer at the Fiesta Bowl.
Asked this week if OSU defenders might light up as a postgame tribute to their former coordinator, defensive end Brock Martin said: “I didn’t pack any cigars. I’m sure if I can get my hands on one we will. I don’t know if we would do that to commemorate Knowles or what, but I think it could happen.”