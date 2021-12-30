Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Is history truly on Notre Dame's side against OSU? Not if you consider New Year's Six bowl results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fighting Irish defensive lineman Kurt Hinish was giving a Fiesta Bowl interview the other day when he said: “I read a statistic earlier this week that Notre Dame hasn't won a New Year's Day Six game in I don’t know how long.”
Let’s see just how long...
2021 Rose Bowl/College Football Playoff semifinal – Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14
2018 Cotton Bowl/CFP semifinal – Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3
2016 Fiesta Bowl – Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28
2012 BCS Championship in Miami – Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14
2007 Sugar Bowl – LSU 41, Notre Dame 14
2006 Fiesta Bowl – Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20
2001 Fiesta Bowl – Oregon State 41, Notre Dame 9
1996 Orange Bowl – Florida State 31, Notre Dame 26
1995 Fiesta Bowl – Colorado 41, Notre Dame 24
1994 Cotton Bowl – Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 21
So 1994...
1994??...
How cow!
The Irish have won the Camping World, Citrus, Music City, Pinstripe, Sun and Hawaii Bowls since Jan. 1, 1994. And that’s... it.
That’s crazy.
Since Lou Holtz coached the Irish to victory over R.C. Slocum’s Aggies New Year’s Day 1994, Notre Dame’s bowl record is 6-14. Notre Dame’s record in what we now consider to be New Year’s Six games since then is 0-9.
The Irish’s average margin of defeat in those nine losses: 37-17.
It’s undeniable Notre Dame has much more “grand stage” experience than Fiesta Bowl opponent Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have played in five New Year’s Six bowls since Mike Gundy quarterbacked them in the mid-80s. Their record in those five games is 1-4.
But is it that pronounced of an advantage if the team with the richer bowl tradition has a richer losing tradition in those bowls?
Is it possible that instead of OSU having to live up to Notre Dame’s history, Notre Dame must live down its New Year’s Six history?
Questions to ponder between now and Saturday’s noon kickoff.