Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Is history truly on Notre Dame's side against OSU? Not if you consider New Year's Six bowl results

The Irish have won the Camping World, Citrus, Music City, Pinstripe, Sun and Hawaii Bowls since Jan. 1, 1994. And that’s... it.

That’s crazy.

Since Lou Holtz coached the Irish to victory over R.C. Slocum’s Aggies New Year’s Day 1994, Notre Dame’s bowl record is 6-14. Notre Dame’s record in what we now consider to be New Year’s Six games since then is 0-9.

The Irish’s average margin of defeat in those nine losses: 37-17.

It’s undeniable Notre Dame has much more “grand stage” experience than Fiesta Bowl opponent Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have played in five New Year’s Six bowls since Mike Gundy quarterbacked them in the mid-80s. Their record in those five games is 1-4.

But is it that pronounced of an advantage if the team with the richer bowl tradition has a richer losing tradition in those bowls?

Is it possible that instead of OSU having to live up to Notre Dame’s history, Notre Dame must live down its New Year’s Six history?

Questions to ponder between now and Saturday’s noon kickoff.

