Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Fiesta Bowl means a lot to one OSU coach in particular

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Fiesta Bowl communications director Scott Leightman stopped by our table at dinner Thursday night and alerted us to a story I had not seen about Charlie Dickey, Oklahoma State’s offensive line coach.
Dickey grew up in Scottsdale and attended Saguaro High School, site of OSU’s practices this week. According to the 2020 story posted by the Fiesta Bowl to commemorate the game’s 50-year anniversary, Dickey’s grandfather purchased eight Fiesta Bowl season tickets in 1971, the year of Fiesta Bowl I.
Dickey shared tales of sneaking onto the field to watch Arizona State kick a late field goal to beat Nebraska in the 1975 Fiesta Bowl, and about jetting from the 1987 Rose Bowl to watch his daughter, then an Arizona State cheerleader, to the famed national championship Fiesta between Miami and Penn State the next day.
Dickey’s money quote from the story: “I loved it, the whole atmosphere. What is better than watching football in the stadium on Christmas Day sitting in the stands with my dad and my grandfather?”
Dickey eventually moved from young college football fan to 30-year college football offensive line coach. He returned to the Fiesta Bowl to coach Arizona against Miami in the ’94 game, and then again to coach Kansas State against Oregon in the 2013 game.
When Leightman brought up Dickey’s history with Mike Gundy during Gundy’s media Zoom call Friday morning, the OSU head coach said: “It’s been a really neat situation”
“I gave him a hard time earlier in the week because we knew that this was his home and he played here at a very tradition-rich high school,” Gundy continued. “We were leaving to go to practice the other day, and my youngest son was going to drive over and meet us over there so he could work out in the weight room.
“We were walking out to get ready to get on the bus and I said, ‘Hey, Coach Dickey, do you know how to spell the high school that we’re practicing at today?
“He said, ‘Well, you know that’s my school, right?’ “I said, ‘No, I didn’t know that was your
school. I just need to know if you know how to spell it so he can put it in his GPS so he can get over there.’”