Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Fiesta Bowl means a lot to one OSU coach in particular

When Leightman brought up Dickey’s history with Mike Gundy during Gundy’s media Zoom call Friday morning, the OSU head coach said: “It’s been a really neat situation”

“I gave him a hard time earlier in the week because we knew that this was his home and he played here at a very tradition-rich high school,” Gundy continued. “We were leaving to go to practice the other day, and my youngest son was going to drive over and meet us over there so he could work out in the weight room.

“We were walking out to get ready to get on the bus and I said, ‘Hey, Coach Dickey, do you know how to spell the high school that we’re practicing at today?

“He said, ‘Well, you know that’s my school, right?’ “I said, ‘No, I didn’t know that was your

school. I just need to know if you know how to spell it so he can put it in his GPS so he can get over there.’”

