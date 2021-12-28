 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: Brock Martin still paying for 'blank check' tweet about Jim Knowles
122921-tul-spt-emigpostcard3 brockmartin

Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) stop Texas quarterback Casey Thompson on fourth down during the second half of their game Oct. 16 in Austin, Texas.

 Chuck Burton, AP

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin is one of those athletes who doesn’t hint at a smile when he does media interviews, but clearly takes a lot of satisfaction in the process. He’s too quick-witted and thoughtful not to.

Take Tuesday morning’s Fiesta Bowl media conference for example.

When I asked Martin if he thought OSU defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements should be Jim Knowles’ successor as defensive coordinator, he said that would be up to Mike Gundy and OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg.

Then he quipped: “I got some flak for the blank check thing with Knowles. Gundy hasn’t let that one go yet.”

Martin tweeted the Cowboys should offer Knowles a blank check after the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor.

A moment later, Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel asked Martin to reflect on OSU’s agonizing twin losses to Iowa State and Baylor.

“We do look back on it,” Martin admitted. We still talk about it every once in a while. It’s just locker room talk, this and that at practice, whatever. But at this point it’s just dust in the wind. We can’t go back now.”

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

