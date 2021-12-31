Guerin Emig Fiesta Bowl postcard: An ominous difference between OSU and Notre Dame

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Mike Gundy was asked Friday morning to assess his Oklahoma State offense over the season, and his answer summoned one of the most ominous differences between OSU and Notre Dame in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

“We played good at times. There were games that we didn’t play as well, and it was based on turnovers,” Gundy said. “It’s not a complicated game, right? Move forward. Don’t take negative-loss plays. Take care of the football. Don’t turn it over. Be good in special teams. Defense, don’t give up big plays...

“The times when we didn’t play as well offensively is when we turned the football over.”

The most obvious example occurred in OSU’s 21-16 Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor Dec. 4, the day Spencer Sanders threw four interceptions.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 18 times this season while forcing 15. Their turnover margin of minus-3 ranks 86th among FBS teams.

Notre Dame has turned the ball over 14 times while forcing 23. The Fighting Irish’s turnover margin of plus-9 ranks 18th.