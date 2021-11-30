Guerin Emig: Expect OSU to go about winning ways another week, right through Big 12 Championship rematch against Baylor

It was obvious in Bedlam last Saturday.

Sanders rallied from a rough third quarter and sprinted 37 yards to a touchdown in the fourth. The defense pitched a shutout in the third and fourth. OSU scored 13 straight points to finish a 37-33 triumph.

“They don’t worry about what happens,” Gundy said after toweling off from his Gatorade shower. “They just keep playing the next play.”

They keep playing the next week, and winning. They are 11-1 and on the cusp of a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth because they don’t just play well, they play poised. They play disciplined.

They are poised. They are disciplined. They are so mature.

That comes in awfully handy at a time like this.

No Cowboy has played in a Big 12 Championship Game or sniffed a Playoff. No Cowboy, unless you believe in 123-year-old reincarnation, has faced a rematch scenario.

This could be daunting week. This is a daunting 10-2 opponent.

“They’re a better team now than they were when we played them,” Gundy said of Baylor. “This is a good football team. They have talent. They know what they’re doing. I think they’re well-coached.”