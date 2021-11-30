Guerin Emig: Expect OSU to go about winning ways another week, right through Big 12 Championship rematch against Baylor

STILLWATER – Saturday’s Big 12 Championship against Baylor marks Oklahoma State’s first same-season rematch since 1908, when the OSU Cowboys were the Oklahoma A&M Aggies and losing to Central State twice. The Aggies also played Kingfisher, Tonkawa Preparatory and Chilocco Indian College that year.
So yes, this is a little strange.
It does not, however, have to be any different. I don’t expect it to be.
I expect the Cowboys to beat Baylor same as they did in Stillwater Oct. 2.
“They’re really kind of who they are,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said this week, “and we’re really kind of who we are.”
Both teams smash your mouth with a 1,000 yard running back. Both teams are as liable to make big plays with their quarterbacks running as throwing, since both quarterbacks are athletic but not always accurate.
Both teams are at their best on defense, as reflected by the 24-14 final score Oct. 2. OSU’s defense is slightly superior, as reflected by Baylor’s 280 yards and 10 first downs Oct. 2.
OSU is slightly superior all around.
Bears running back Abram Smith is a bit more productive than Cowboys counterpart Jaylen Warren, but then Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders is a bit more productive than Bears counterpart Gerry Bohanon.
Sanders is a lot more seasoned than Baylor backup quarterback Blake Shapen, whose first college start came in last week's 27-24 win over Texas Tech. Bohanon missed that game with a hamstring injury and is questionable this weekend.
Baylor has a dynamo on defense in safety-turned-linebacker Jalen Pitre.
“Makes play after play after play,” Gundy said.
OSU has a dynamo in safety-turned-linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
“These are two equal teams,” Gundy said. “We’re on the same level.”
What separates the Cowboys is what separated them from Oklahoma last Saturday night. They have a professionalism about them.
Their framework, built by their numerous upperclassmen starting on defense, might crack once in a while, but it does not break.
It was obvious against Baylor two months ago.
Sanders threw three interceptions that night. The Bears didn’t just fail to score on all three possessions, they failed to gain net positive yardage.
It was obvious in Bedlam last Saturday.
Sanders rallied from a rough third quarter and sprinted 37 yards to a touchdown in the fourth. The defense pitched a shutout in the third and fourth. OSU scored 13 straight points to finish a 37-33 triumph.
“They don’t worry about what happens,” Gundy said after toweling off from his Gatorade shower. “They just keep playing the next play.”
They keep playing the next week, and winning. They are 11-1 and on the cusp of a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth because they don’t just play well, they play poised. They play disciplined.
They are poised. They are disciplined. They are so mature.
That comes in awfully handy at a time like this.
No Cowboy has played in a Big 12 Championship Game or sniffed a Playoff. No Cowboy, unless you believe in 123-year-old reincarnation, has faced a rematch scenario.
This could be daunting week. This is a daunting 10-2 opponent.
“They’re a better team now than they were when we played them,” Gundy said of Baylor. “This is a good football team. They have talent. They know what they’re doing. I think they’re well-coached.”
All of that can be said of OSU. All of that and more.
Assuming the Cowboys continue about their business this week, and they have given us no reason to expect otherwise, they are four days away from their first Big 12 championship since 2011.
And five days from a College Football Playoff reveal with the potential to cause as much bedlam in Stillwater as Bedlam did.