Guerin Emig: ESPN and American Athletic Conference enter realignment craziness and, well, maybe it isn't so crazy

At the very least, we should probably listen to something former ESPN executive John Skipper told Dan Le Batard on Le Batard’s sports talk show this week about the last major wave of realignment.

In 2010, the Pac-12 was the conference looking to raid the Big 12. It never happened, the story goes, primarily because the Pac didn’t want any part of the Longhorn Network set to launch in 2011.

ESPN’s investment in the Longhorn Network at the time was $300 million.

“Texas is who decided to do a network. We didn’t give them the idea,” Skipper, who was ESPN executive vice president at the time, told Le Batard. “But we knew that if we did the network, we could entice them to stay in the Big 12, keep them together. That was important to us. We already had a Pac-12 deal but FOX was ascendant in the Pac-12, and we didn’t want to see Texas go to the Pac-12.”

Texas didn’t go the Pac-12. Draw what conclusion you will.

My conclusion about the scenario where the American Athletic Conference somehow absorbs the Big 12 and not vice versa under the influence of ESPN? Not crazy.

It is at least conceivable to those who have been paying attention the past 37 years.

