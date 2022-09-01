Guerin Emig: Efficient, comfortable Spencer Sanders has Cowboys flying again

STILLWATER — Six weeks ago at Big 12 Media Days, Mike Gundy said a lot about conference realignment and Bedlam, and everyone listened because it was still the offseason and we all enjoy sexy off-the-field chatter in the offseason.

Later that day, Oklahoma State’s head coach came down off the stage and settled into a stool to speak to a smaller assembly of media.

The first thing he said was about four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders: “Spencer is good at playing fast. His improvement in that area, with his close-to-perfection in our style of offense and understanding. ... He can make really good decisions quickly, which is difficult for a defense to defend.

And then: “He knows what we do better than the other team knows what they do in stopping us. My point being, he’s so good at our offense he can do it really, really, really fast.”

We didn’t hear that quite as loudly as the Bedlam talk, but it sure rang out Thursday night across Boone Pickens Stadium, site of OSU’s 58-44 season-opening victory over Central Michigan, an outcome dictated by a quarterback who played as efficiently as he did swiftly.

Starting from his own 25-yard line, Sanders completed an 8-yard dump-off to running back Dominic Richardson. He hurried his offense to the line of scrimmage, then fired wide to an uncovered Brennan Presley for 16 yards.

The Cowboys ran to the line and Richardson rushed for 2 yards. Then, still in fifth gear, Sanders followed an incomplete pass to Presley with a 9-yard third-and-8 scramble for a first down.

Right back on the ball, Sanders fired 10 yards ahead to John Paul Richardson, and when Central Michigan whiffed on the tackle, Richardson turned it into a 45-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead.

That was it. Sanders and the Cowboys had just established the way the opener would go because they had dictated the pace at which it would be played.

They dared the Chippewas’ defense to keep up from the first snap. That defense could not as OSU raced to a 51-15 lead one series into the second half.

“I like playing with tempo,” Sanders said when it was his turn on the Big 12 Media Days stool. “I like the defense on their heels. I like to keep them guessing. ... You don’t know what to call, you don’t know what to say.”

The quarterback snapped his fingers for emphasis, then said: “I keep you edgy and you have to make quick play calls.”

Sanders drove Central Michigan beyond edgy Thursday night. Spraying completions long and short and left and right to an assortment of targets, he was 22-of-31 for 365 yards and four touchdowns as OSU built that 51-15 bulge.

Only then did Sanders and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn throttle back some. They probably throttled back too much, considering OSU’s second-half struggle in stopping the Chippewas, but the speed and command with which Sanders played early held up. He closed 28-of-41 for 406 yards and those four scores, with two rushing touchdowns added.

Dunn has touched on Sanders’ maturity in the run-up to this season. That came to light in Thursday’s first quarter when, after back-to-back scoreless series, Sanders hit Braydon Johnson and Presley for consecutive completions covering 41 and 12 yards, then raced 17 yards into the end zone on a quarterback draw.

The visible frustration after those back-to-back misfires — Sanders jumped up and down quickly and had his helmet off before reaching his sideline after the second futile drive — vanished as the Cowboys kept their boots on the gas and Sanders regained his grip on the game.

“He’s comfortable, so he’s playing smooth. And he’s playing fast,” Dunn said last week. “He knows when the formation is not right to run a certain play. He’ll get receivers in position. He’ll make sure the offensive line is set the right way.

“The whole thing of ‘coach on the field,’ he really has become that for us.”

It helps that the growing pains for receivers like Richardson, Bryson Green and Rashod Owens have eased.

“We were playing with freshman wide receivers last year,” Gundy noted at Big 12 Media Days. “Take somebody and throw them out there and they’re not in high school, they’re in college, you go fast, you create confusion.”

Presley and Johnson are another year older. Both are healthy. That helps as much as gained experienced.

It all sets up the Cowboys to be something more familiar to them and their fans — explosive.

A Fox Sports graphic told quite a story before the opening drive of the second half: an OSU offense that managed eight plays of 40-plus yards last season had four in Thursday’s first half.

The graphic popped off and Sanders completed a 45-yard fade to Johnson.

“Playing with tempo definitely is an advantage,” the quarterback said from the stool six weeks ago. “I hope we can play with a lot more tempo this season.”

By virtue of the season opener, there isn’t much “hope” about it. This is happening.

The Cowboys, piloted by a quarterback with four years’ maturity, comfort and confidence, are flying again.