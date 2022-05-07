Guerin Emig: Don't resent college athletes for taking advantage of new system, however chaotic, after old one took advantage of them for so long

It feels like college sports have as much order as Wrestlemania right now. It is OK to be discomforted by the chaos. Revolution is never tidy.

It is not OK to wish for a time machine, set the clock to June 30, 2021, the day the NCAA opened the name, image and likeness floodgates, and retroactively chain-lock what some now refer to as Pandora’s box.

Those with that inclination should consider a different date: Nov. 21, 1989, the day CBS announced a $1 billion agreement to be the exclusive television outlet for the NCAA basketball tournament.

“You have to count the zeroes to make sure you haven’t made a mistake,” Neal Pilson, CBS Sports president at the time, said.

Pilson missed one: Zero dollars were set aside for Byron Houston and Skeeter Henry to benefit from No. 35 jersey sales in Stillwater and the “Skeeter Meter” craze in Norman.

“We want to see that these dollars go back to serve higher education and intercollegiate athletics in the very purest form,” Dick Schultz, NCAA executive director at the time, said.

The NCAA considered athletes’ rights to their name, image and likeness the opposite of pure, and stood that sanctimonious high ground over the next 30 years. It has been hard to stomach since that landmark CBS contract.

It became harder to stomach in 2010 when CBS/Turner Sports upped its March Madness ante to $10.8 billion. That’s 11 figures.

Now there are those who resent a college player for, 22 years later, pulling in a seven-figure name, image and likeness deal? Even if it’s through one of those booster-funded collectives operating from the fringes of NIL’s rudimentary principles?

No sir. Do not blame or resent the athletes.

Do not blame or resent Caleb Williams for cashing in at USC more than he could at Oklahoma, or Jordan Addison for cashing in at USC more than he could at Pittsburgh, assuming the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner does what many expect and decides he wants to catch passes from Williams next season.

Do not blame or resent Miami basketball player Isaiah Wong for leveraging NIL with the transfer portal to get a better setup with the Hurricanes. Do not blame or resent OU, OSU, TU or ORU basketball players for exploring better NIL setups elsewhere.

Do not blame any of these kids for the actions of adults.

Who constructed the old model and then guarded/litigated it with its life? NCAA executives and administrators.

Who went into business with the NCAA executives? Television executives.

Who were the ones actually playing the games foremost in every media contract renegotiation? The athletes.

Who were the ones benefiting indirectly from the billion-dollar corporation but never directly until their cause reached the Supreme Court last June in the form of the NCAA vs. Alston case? The athletes.

“Traditions alone cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student athletes who are not fairly compensated...” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in his concurrence with the 9-0 verdict. “The NCAA is not above the law.”

The NCAA scrambled to protect itself nine days after the high court’s decision and threw open those NIL floodgates.

That boosters eventually poured through with their own ideas how to leverage NIL? That their thirst to get involved via collectives has improper inducement or pay-for-play consequences creeping all the way down into the ranks of elite high school recruits?

More problems of adults’ making.

The kids are simply using the new system to their advantage after years of the old system taking advantage of them.

That is upsetting to many who are more comfortable with the old system. Anarchy takes some getting used to.

In the case of anarchic college sports, it helps to realize not just how long it’s been coming, but over how many zeroes.

