Guerin Emig: Don't let Texas' brand overshadow OSU's team this week

The focus of Saturday’s matchup, however, should be on the Cowboys’ side of the ball.

“They’re as good as it gets in our league,” Herman gushed over the Pokes’ defense this week.

Texas’ embattled coach singled out safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and defensive end Trace Ford during his Big 12 coaches teleconference appearance Monday, but he could have picked out any number of Cowboys for their superlative play. Jim Knowles has his defenders running and tackling in a scheme Herman called “very, very complex,” which means his defenders are also causing some chaos.

Herman was asked on the teleconference how comforting it was having a quarterback as experienced as Ehlinger to manage that chaos. A fair question.

The comfort, though, ultimately lies with the Cowboys.

“You want to open up and throw it all over the yard, but at the same time our defense is playing so well,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said after last Saturday’s 24-21 victory over Iowa State. “You just don’t want to give up cheap points… I did not want to give up something that was cheap against ourselves. Not with the way Jim and the boys are playing on the dark side.”