Guerin Emig: Difference between Mike Gundy's and Les Miles' current circumstances never more obvious than Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — There was plenty of good at Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday. It all had to do with Oklahoma State. The 47-7 scoreboard told us as much. So did Mike Gundy’s postgame comments.
Here’s what the Cowboys’ coach said about Cowboys quarterback Shane Illingworth: “He played better today. He was on both of his reads. We got into a good flow offensively. Looked like we used to look years ago from an execution standpoint.”
That’s because aces Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace got free for big plays, and because the offensive line steadied itself, a tribute to the five starters and position coach Charlie Dickey. All encouraging developments.
OSU’s defense was also steady, and if the Cowboys are defending steadily these days it’s a problem for opposing offenses. Saturday was like target practice against Kansas’ offense.
“If we stay the course,” Gundy said of his defense, “it’ll give us a chance to win a few games.”
It’s starting to feel like OSU is going to win plenty this season. With everybody else in the Big 12 wavering, it’s starting to feel like OSU has the most complete team in the conference.
That makes the Cowboys’ national aspirations, goals they have made public since January, more real by the week.
We’ll see when Spencer Sanders returns to replace Illingworth. We’ll see how injuries and/or the coronavirus affects the Cowboys moving forward. We’ll see how much stronger OSU can get against better competition than Kansas.
Saturday, though, was really, really good if you wore orange to the game.
But we can’t leave this thing behind without addressing the bad in the stadium. My word Kansas was bad.
We’re used to this, I realize. KU has been lousy since the 11-year-old day Mark Mangino left Lawrence. I mean, the Jayhawks just lost their 50th straight Big 12 road game last week at Baylor.
You come to the football game here because you get a sweet look at one of America’s prettiest campuses, it’s nice to soak up some fall sun and there’s always the chance you’ll bump into Bill Self.
We all know this is in Big 12 country. We all know OSU fans are going to leave here happy.
But don’t OSU fans also feel sad for Kansas right now? Because isn’t that Les Miles coaching Kansas? The guy who did some nice things coaching OSU once? The guy who brought Gundy back to his alma mater once?
Miles is going to turn 66 in November. He wanted to coach again so badly after LSU fired him at 61, and we were all so tickled when KU offered him a lifeline at 64.
Does he want this, though?
The Jayhawks we saw Saturday were as discombobulated as they ever were under David Beaty, Charlie Weis and Turner Gill. Maybe moreso, when you consider the damage inflicted over the first half. OSU led 31-0 by virtue of a 362-60 total yardage edge.
It was like watching Barry Switzer’s mid-70s Oklahoma teams toy with Kansas State.
A wise man reminded me during the second half that this is Miles’ second year, and that his rebuilding blueprint is no rush job. This is going to take a loooong time.
I wonder, though, does Miles have it in him to get his team more competitive? To push past his 3-12 start as Jayhawks coach?
I hope so, but I just don’t know. I don’t see it based on what happened Saturday.
After it was over, Gundy met his old boss for a warm postgame handshake, a few pats on the shoulder and a few words. The two always seem genial when they see each other for a game every fall. That part is really nice to see.
I just wish the football was nicer. I wish it was a fairer fight.
I wish when the two went their separate ways, it didn’t feel like there was such a chasm between their programs, one coach surging ahead boldly as the other falls deeper into the despair sadly synonymous with Kansas football.
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
Twitter: @GuerinEmig
