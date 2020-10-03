Guerin Emig: Difference between Mike Gundy's and Les Miles' current circumstances never more obvious than Saturday

Does he want this, though?

The Jayhawks we saw Saturday were as discombobulated as they ever were under David Beaty, Charlie Weis and Turner Gill. Maybe moreso, when you consider the damage inflicted over the first half. OSU led 31-0 by virtue of a 362-60 total yardage edge.

It was like watching Barry Switzer’s mid-70s Oklahoma teams toy with Kansas State.

A wise man reminded me during the second half that this is Miles’ second year, and that his rebuilding blueprint is no rush job. This is going to take a loooong time.

I wonder, though, does Miles have it in him to get his team more competitive? To push past his 3-12 start as Jayhawks coach?

I hope so, but I just don’t know. I don’t see it based on what happened Saturday.

After it was over, Gundy met his old boss for a warm postgame handshake, a few pats on the shoulder and a few words. The two always seem genial when they see each other for a game every fall. That part is really nice to see.

I just wish the football was nicer. I wish it was a fairer fight.

I wish when the two went their separate ways, it didn’t feel like there was such a chasm between their programs, one coach surging ahead boldly as the other falls deeper into the despair sadly synonymous with Kansas football.

