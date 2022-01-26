Guerin Emig: Derek Mason starts with strong quote, but can he duplicate Jim Knowles' powerful feat as OSU defensive coordinator?

Oklahoma State made it official Wednesday: Derek Mason is the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator.
“I look forward to working with the student-athletes, coaches and staff as they continue to build a winning culture of success, inclusion and integrity on and off the field,” Mason said in OSU’s release announcing the news.
Mason’s choice of the words “inclusion” and “integrity” intrigues me. That isn’t all.
Here are five other thoughts on the hire...
Want to get excited? Watch the last Iron Bowl
Last season, Mason’s only one as Auburn’s defensive coordinator, the Tigers made a huge statistical jump in third-down defense, a big one in lost-yardage tackles and a noticeable one in run defense. Pretty good right there.
If you’re asking me for a Mason resume topper? I’m picking a game, not a number.
Auburn lost 24-22 to Alabama in the lead-up to Bedlam Nov. 27. It took four overtimes. The Tigers led 10-0 midway through the fourth quarter and 10-3 until 1:35 remained, when Bryce Young took the Crimson Tide on a 97-yard tying touchdown drive.
Auburn didn’t squander that game, Alabama’s quarterback simply rescued it.
The Tigers sacked Young seven times and had 11 tackles for lost yardage. They limited Young to 18-of-36 passing until the tying drive at the end of regulation. They held the Tide to a field goal in the second OT.
One week after game, Alabama lit up Georgia’s vaunted defense like Utica Square at Christmas in the SEC Championship. Two weeks afterward, Young won the Heisman Trophy.
And yet against Auburn, Bama managed 388 total yards, 18 first downs and 10 points in regulation.
The new guy compared to the old one
At OSU Mason isn’t going to be judged against how he did at Auburn, or at Vanderbilt as the Commodores’ head coach from 2014-20, or at Stanford as the Cardinal’s rising-star defensive coordinator in the early 2010s.
He is going to be judged against his predecessor, Jim Knowles.
The Cowboys’ 2021 defensive FBS rankings blow my mind still. First in sacks. Second in lost-yardage tackles. Fourth on third down. Fourth on fourth down. Fifth in run defense. Fifth in total defense.
ESPN posts efficiency rankings “based on a defense’s contribution to scoring margin on per-play basis, adjusted for strength of opposing offenses faced.” OSU finished third behind Georgia and Wisconsin.
Auburn finished 22nd and fourth in the SEC behind Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M. That’s pretty strong.
I have already mentioned the Tigers’ defensive gains last season. Also strong.
Just not as strong as the Cowboys’.
I should point out the one statistic where Auburn’s defense topped OSU’s last season – the Tigers ranked No. 58 defending in the red zone, while the Cowboys were No. 98.
Jason Taylor should probably stick around
Knowles had a background coaching linebackers before coming to OSU in 2018. It figured if the Cowboys were going to thrive under his direction, their ‘backers would lead the way.
They did, first with Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez in 2020 and then with Rodriguez and Devin Harper last season.
When Mason has coached a position, it’s been defensive backs. He had them with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007-09 in his only NFL stop, and had them at Stanford in 2010-11 before being elevated to Cardinal defensive coordinator.
Among Mason’s DBs at Stanford was Richard Sherman.
“He was essential to my development and my understanding of the game," Sherman said in 2014 as Mason landed the Vanderbilt job. “He taught me how to play the game, how to study the game, how to really go in-depth with your film study and also understanding your weaknesses -- studying your weaknesses and what you do well and what you don't do well and being able to self-scout a lot more... He’s really helped me, and he still helps me to this day.”
OSU has lost A-list defensive backs Tre Sterling, Kolby Harvell-Peel, Tanner McCalister, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Christian Holmes to the transfer portal or to the NFL Draft since the end of last season.
That leaves safety Jason Taylor as the lone truly experienced holdover in the Cowboys’ secondary, assuming he sticks around.
If Taylor has any doubts, I might advise him to call Mr. Sherman.
Good luck figuring out Mike Gundy’s hiring methodology
The Cowboys’ trail boss hired Knowles from Duke. He promoted Glenn Spencer before Knowles, hired Bill Young off the Miami Hurricanes’ staff before Spencer, hired Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Beckman (ironic now that Knowles is a Buckeye) before Young, and hired Vance Bedford off the Chicago Bears’ staff before Beckman.
Now he has dipped into the SEC for Mason.
This might work, or it might not
Gundy’s track record with defensive coordinators is as jumbled as the places he gets them.
I thought Knowles was a bizarre pick. He turned out to be an inspired one.
Spencer’s defenses gave up a ton of yards but made a ton of big plays. He was a sorcerer to last the five seasons he did.
Young and Bedford were OSU alumni who should have fit snugly in the “Cowboy culture” Gundy harps on. Both departed on tense terms, Young due to a knock on his age and Bedford in the aftermath of dust-ups involving Gundy and the OSU fan base.
Now comes Mason.
He is intriguing. He has that SEC sway. I do like his quote in the OSU release.
But if you’re asking me whether he’ll work out in Stillwater?
I have no idea.