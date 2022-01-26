Guerin Emig: Derek Mason starts with strong quote, but can he duplicate Jim Knowles' powerful feat as OSU defensive coordinator?

Auburn finished 22nd and fourth in the SEC behind Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M. That’s pretty strong.

I have already mentioned the Tigers’ defensive gains last season. Also strong.

Just not as strong as the Cowboys’.

I should point out the one statistic where Auburn’s defense topped OSU’s last season – the Tigers ranked No. 58 defending in the red zone, while the Cowboys were No. 98.

Jason Taylor should probably stick around

Knowles had a background coaching linebackers before coming to OSU in 2018. It figured if the Cowboys were going to thrive under his direction, their ‘backers would lead the way.

They did, first with Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez in 2020 and then with Rodriguez and Devin Harper last season.

When Mason has coached a position, it’s been defensive backs. He had them with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007-09 in his only NFL stop, and had them at Stanford in 2010-11 before being elevated to Cardinal defensive coordinator.

Among Mason’s DBs at Stanford was Richard Sherman.