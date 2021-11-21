Guerin Emig: Day of good news for OSU ends with best of all — Cowboys headed to Big 12 Championship

The Red Raiders had run 39 plays for 41 yards heading into the fourth period. Twenty-two of those plays had gone for zero or negative yardage.

Think about that. The Red Raiders had totaled 529 yards against Iowa State. They had 41, on 39 plays, over the first three quarters Saturday night in falling behind 16-0.

A defense like that doesn’t just remove opposing offenses from a game. It removes any pressure from the defense’s offense during a game.

The Cowboys played offense without Brennan Presley at Tech. They did some rotating along a banged-up offense line.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders managed fine. He didn’t have to manage any better. Not with his defense seizing a grip on the game from Tech’s three-plays-for-1-yard opening possession.

OSU is likely to clamp down on Caleb Williams next Saturday. OU’s freshman quarterback has struggled his past two games against experienced, sound defenses. OSU’s is on another level.

The Cowboys are likely to clamp down on either Williams or Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon Dec. 4 in JerryWorld. They have already clamped down some on Bohanon, who went 13-of-27 for 173 yards in the Bears’ 24-14 loss in Stillwater Oct. 2.