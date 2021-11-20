Guerin Emig: Day of good news for OSU ends with best of all -- Cowboys headed to Big 12 Championship

I don’t know if the Pokes will pass Oregon on Tuesday night. I absolutely know they should.

If they don’t, if they have some CFP selection committee convincing still to do, they got two helpful results Saturday afternoon.

OU survived Iowa State 28-21. Baylor defeated Kansas State 20-10.

That makes the Sooners 10-1 headed to Stillwater. They will pass Wake Forest in the CFP rankings Tuesday. They might pass Michigan State. They might be No. 11 when they show up at Boone Pickens Stadium.

And that sets up the Cowboys to gain maximum resume-enhancing value from a Bedlam victory, should they get one.

Baylor is 9-2 and ranked No. 11. The Bears could make the same 2-spot jump as OU in Tuesday’s CFP update, up to No. 9.

If Baylor beats Texas Tech in Waco and OSU wins Bedlam next Saturday, the Cowboys will play the Bears Dec. 4 for the Big 12 title. They’ll play the 10-2, top-10 Bears in another CFP resume popper.

That’s just how OSU would draw it up. Dispose of OU next weekend, have Baylor defeat Tech, have Baylor win the head-to-head tiebreaker with OU (thanks to Bears over Sooners last week) to get to JerryWorld, and avoid the prospect of having to beat OU twice within seven days.