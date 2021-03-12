Guerin Emig: Cowboys take down Baylor because of their blossoming team, not just their budding star

Here were more of those moments, the biggest of the season to date. They helped prove the Pokes are not just a budding future NBA star but a blossoming team.

“This team really doesn’t have any ceiling,” Likekele said after the win.

Not just Cunningham. His squad. That’s where we are with the Cowboys as they embark on the NCAA Tournament.

What a tribute to them. To their effort to improve and mesh and sacrifice these past five months.

Cunningham could have done just fine 1-on-1 against Butler back on Oct. 14 when OSU gathered for its first official practice. But the Cowboys going head to head with Baylor then?

“No chance,” Mike Boynton said Friday night.

The head coach’s thinking back then?

“I’ve got talent,” he said, “but I’ve got talented guys who don’t necessarily understand college basketball, and have never played together for the most part. Trying to figure out how to put it all together took some time.”

Boynton planted a psychological seed by staging a net-cutting ceremony. And yes, he did have players with raw basketball skill.