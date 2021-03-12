Guerin Emig: Cowboys take down Baylor because of their blossoming team, not just their budding star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cade Cunningham proved something against Jared Butler. That’s one takeaway from Oklahoma State’s 83-74 Big 12 Tournament semifinal conquest of Baylor.
Cunningham scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and puffed his chest while Butler, who shot 6-of-15 and tallied 16, did not. People latch onto stars. They will latch onto OSU’s for what happened at the T-Mobile Center Friday evening.
To go there, however, misses something very important. Or someone.
Someones.
Before Cunningham’s late flurry of free throws clinched the Cowboys’ Big 12 championship berth, teammate Kalib Boone spun in the lane, faked and scored against Baylor’s bullies to give OSU a 68-67 lead.
Boone made two free throws to make it 70-70. Then OSU guard Avery Anderson zipped by Mark Vital, leaned into fouling Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and scored. Anderson’s three-point-play pushed the Pokes ahead 73-72.
Next trip down, Rondel Walker took Cunningham’s bullet pass and scored while being fouled by Vital. Walker’s three-point-play made it 76-72 with 1:29 left.
We have already discussed Isaac Likekele’s value to the Cowboys, and how Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Bryce Williams, Keylan Boone and others pick spots to help OSU’s cause.
Here were more of those moments, the biggest of the season to date. They helped prove the Pokes are not just a budding future NBA star but a blossoming team.
“This team really doesn’t have any ceiling,” Likekele said after the win.
Not just Cunningham. His squad. That’s where we are with the Cowboys as they embark on the NCAA Tournament.
What a tribute to them. To their effort to improve and mesh and sacrifice these past five months.
Cunningham could have done just fine 1-on-1 against Butler back on Oct. 14 when OSU gathered for its first official practice. But the Cowboys going head to head with Baylor then?
“No chance,” Mike Boynton said Friday night.
The head coach’s thinking back then?
“I’ve got talent,” he said, “but I’ve got talented guys who don’t necessarily understand college basketball, and have never played together for the most part. Trying to figure out how to put it all together took some time.”
Boynton planted a psychological seed by staging a net-cutting ceremony. And yes, he did have players with raw basketball skill.
But to take that psychology and skill and turn it into a night like Friday? Where it wasn’t just Cunningham beating Butler 1-on-1 but the Cowboys beating Baylor with superior playmaking, poise and togetherness?
A standing ovation for OSU’s players and staff.
“I get to sit over there and call timeouts. Every now and then I get to talk to the official. I ask Cade if he wants to come out,” Boynton said by way of credit deflection. “These kids really work so hard. They care about each other and they want to win.”
It doesn’t ultimately matter who did what specifically along the Cowboys’ journey. Just like it didn’t ultimately matter that Cunningham outshined Butler Friday night.
This was a team effort in here. That’s what it had to be to beat Baylor. That’s what it has been, step by step, since mid-October.
Cunningham’s opening statement after taking down the Bears was in response to a question about the secret to OSU’s success.
“I think our togetherness as a unit,” he answered. “Everybody’s stepping up and everybody’s trying to find ways to perfect their role, whatever that is.”
Whatever that is, it’s beautiful to see.
“We’ll see how far we can take this,” Cunningham added.
They’ve come such a long way already, together, these Cowboys.